Marc Abbott has only been in the AFC Sudbury managerial hot-seat a day but is already searching for a new player to lead his team after promotion-winning skipper Reece Harris confirmed his departure on social media.

In a message on his Twitter account the 31-year-old, signed by former Yellows boss Mark Morsley almost five years ago from divisional rivals Heybridge Swifts in September 2018, revealed it was a situation he had not foreseen just three weeks ago.

Reece Harris (left) joyfully celebrated lifting the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Play-off Final trophy for AFC Sudbury on April 29 after beating his former club Heybridge Swifts Picture: Mecha Morton

That was a reference to before previous manager Rick Andrews made a shock exit after being told his budget was being cut ‘by more than 40 per cent’ in the wake of the club being transferred from the Isthmian League to the Southern League.

They will play alongside Suffolk’s other Step 3 sides, Leiston and Needham Market, in the mainly Midlands-derived Premier Division Central which brings a substantial increase in mileage for away matches.

The club’s full-time CEO Patrick Bell has described the situation of the budget cuts as ‘challenges and opportunities caused by double promotion’ in a club website article and explained they are now implementing a ‘cautiously ambitious three-year plan’.

Reece Harris in action for AFC Sudbury last season Picture: Mecha Morton

Harris is the eighth player of the squad that won promotion from the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division via the play-offs, following finishing runners-up to Hashtag United, to leave the club.

The personal trainer, who had made the left full-back spot his own having previously been seen as a more attacking wide option, posted last night: “Wow, what a season. Not a tweet I thought I'd be making three weeks ago.

“Thanks to the fans and all involved @AFCSudbury for the last few years I really appreciate your support.

Reece Harris, who was appointed captain of AFC Sudbury last summer ahead of his third season at the club, is moving on after helping lead the club to promotion Picture: Mecha Morton

“I wish you all the success going forwards but it's time for me to say goodbye.”

Harris made 41 appearances in 2022/23 without scoring a goal.

The other players to have apparently chosen to leave are midfielders George Cocklin, Harrison Chatting and Sak Hassan, striker Josh Mayhew and golden gloves winning goalkeeper David Hughes. Teenage attacker Josh Stokes, who had mainly featured wide right of the front three, was sold to National League side Aldershot Town last month.

Wow, what a Season. Not a tweet I thought I'd be making three weeks ago. Thanks to the fans and all involved @AFCSudbury for the last few years I really appreciate your support.

👏🏽👏🏽I wish you all the success going forwards but it's time for me to say goodbye 👋🏽🏆 pic.twitter.com/qdC8ZeRU3d — FIT4TEK (@reeceharris33) June 19, 2023

Sudbury have also seen Andrews’ backroom staff; assistant manager Dale Brooks, first-team coach Ricky Cornish and goalkeeper coach Danny Potts, depart in the wake of Andrews’ resignation.

The club are yet to announce any new additions but there is set to be a return to blooding youngsters from their academy, like under Morsley’s first spell in charge.

This is despite the club having recently allowed four of their highly-rated under-18s players: captain centre-back Jack Ladbrook, winger Dylan Kirk, full-back Tom Chilvers and fellow central defender Brad Byrne, to all join divisional rivals Stowmarket Town.