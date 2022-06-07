AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews has pulled off a further transfer coup with the signing of Canvey Island's experienced promotion-winning midfielder Harrison Chatting.

The 31-year-old rejoined the Gulls for a second spell in July 2020 from Heybridge Swifts and leaves on a high having won the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Play-Offs to elevate the club to Step 3.

Chatting's 44 appearances last season made him the Essex club's third most used player and included starting both of the matches against Sudbury, winning one and drawing the other.

He becomes the third player to join the Yellows, who finished seventh, since the end of the 2021/22 campaign, following on from former Colchester United Academy players Nnamdi Nwachuku (Marlow) and Joshua Pollard (Coggeshall Town).

An AFC Sudbury statement said Chatting's signature was another key signing for Andrews as he targets promotion in 2022/23.

"31-year-old midfielder Harrison Chatting has left newly-promoted Canvey Island to join AFC and he will be another key component in the Sudbury lineup for 22-23," it read.

"Rick is delighted to have got a player of Harrison's quality and consistency over the line and he will join fellow new signings Josh Polland and Nnamdi Nwachuku back in pre-season training in a month's time."

In his first spell with Canvey, between 2012 to 2017, Chatting made 231 appearances, scoring 20 goals.

He left to join Heybridge Swifts in the summer of 2017 and went on to have three successful seasons, playing 140 times, scoring 35 goals.