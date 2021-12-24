Should AFC Sudbury find themselves in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs come the end of the season they now have a man with plenty of experience in their ranks.

But recent signing George Purcell will be hoping history does not repeat itself with AFC Hornchurch’s record goalscorer having had a miserable run in extended seasons.

“Most of the teams I have been in I have got to the play-off finals and lost them all,” said the striker signed from a short spell with Sudbury’s divisional rivals Barking at the start of the month.

George Purcell makes his debut for AFC Sudbury against the side he departed from, Barking Picture: Steve Screech

“I have not had the best of luck in the play-offs, so I’d rather go and win the league outright!”

And despite talk of a transitional year from new joint managers Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop, the 33-year-old certainly believes he has joined a squad capable of going up this year.

Of the move, he said: “The Gaffer (Angelo) said he had watched me play for Barking against Maldon & Tiptree and liked what he had seen.

George Purcell in action for Ashford United in the Isthmian League South East in February 2020 Picture: Andy Jones

“I saw Sudbury are flying and I like what the gaffer had to say.

“Things got sorted out and I am glad to come over.

“I know I am 33 now but until the day I retire I still want to do as well as I can and win as many things as I can and going to Sudbury was a no-brainer really.

“I feel this league this year is a good possibility to either get in the play-offs or get promoted outright.

“I feel Sudbury will be there or thereabouts, definitely.

“Normally one team runs away with it but that is not the case this year.

“And whoever gets in the play-offs has got a good chance of getting promoted this year.”

Sudbury have slipped to the fringe of the play-offs in sixth following their first back-to-back defeats of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign.

Purcell is yet to score in his opening two appearances, having missed the 3-0 defeat at Stowmarket Town and Tuesday’s Velocity City penalty shootout loss to Cray Vallley Paper Mills with a slight injury.

But he is confident that linking back up with fellow recent addition Ross Wall will see the goals start flowing.

“I am good mates with Ross Wall and we had played together at Hornchurch previously,” he said.

“It is very rare you come across players that work off of you.

“Playing with Ross again is a dream for me as he wins his headers and holds the balls up and plays you in.”

The 2007/08 FA Trophy winner with Ebbsfleet United, who has also played in non-league’s top tier with York City, Dartford and Eastbourne Borough, hopes to still have another ‘two or three seasons’ left playing.

“I have looked after myself and keep myself fit and until the legs start telling me otherwise, I will keep going,” he said.

But former Gillingham Under-18s player Purcell, who scored 150 goals in 288 appearances for AFC Hornchurch and includes Grays Athletic and Bowers & Pitsea among his former clubs, is also looking forward to helping to bring the best out of his new club’s younger generation.

“I always help out the younger boys wherever I have been because I had that when I was younger and it invaluable to have someone telling you how to do things,” he said.

“In the last three or four years I have learnt how to better explain things as well and it does help the boys out massively.”