Hadleigh United manager Christian Appleford must have got a bit of a shock earlier today when Wikipedia claimed he had secured the services of one of world football's most famous defenders.

According to the online free-content encyclopaedia, four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos had signed on at Millfield this afternoon.

It comes on the back of the Spanish international announcing that he was leaving Real Madrid, 15 years after arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu from Sevilla.

Sergio Ramos signs for Hadleigh!

The likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with signing the 35-year-old on a free transfer, but somebody was clearly in a playful mood and edited his Wikipedia page to show his next club as being Appleford's Brettsiders.

It was even reported on the BBC Sport website, sandwiched between news involving Gennaro Gattuso and Rafa Benitez.

Hadleigh have since been removed from Ramos' profile.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news