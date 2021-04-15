Glasgow Rangers are currently casting an eye over AFC Sudbury youngster Shane Temple.

The forward made six appearances for the Yellows during the curtailed 2020/21 campaign and was their leading scorer in all competitions, with four of his five goals having come in a FA Cup tie against Harborough Town.

And his performances have captured the attention of the recently-crowned Scottish Premiership champions, who have taken the second-year academy player on trial.

Shane Temple is on trial at Glasgow Rangers. Picture: Mecha Morton

Temple is set to play in an internal behind-closed-doors friendly tomorrow.

