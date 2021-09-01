Rick Andrews has told his AFC Sudbury side to believe in themselves from the first kick, after it took an early second-half goal to change the dynamic of Monday’s pleasing 3-0 victory at home against Coggeshall Town.

Although the joint manager was delighted with the way they reacted following Cruise Nyadzayo’s penalty box opener, he revealed it was not a happy half-time team talk after a less-than-impressive first half.

Captain Lewis O’Malley’s 75th minute net-buster was followed by a stoppage-time close-range finish from substitute Dan Gilchrist as the Yellows finished with a flourish in front of a crowd of 431 to provide the new management set-up with their first home win.

Following on from Saturday’s 1-0 win at Brentwood Town, thanks to Joe Grimwood’s late first-half header, it maintained an unbeaten start and leaves AFC fourth in the early Pitching In Isthmian League North Division standings.

“The only slight disappointing thing for me was it took a goal for us to believe in ourselves and that’s what we said to them at the end of the game,” said joint boss Andrews.

“We said we scored a goal and then there was self-belief there.

AFC Sudbury goalscorer Cruise Nyadzayo wriggles away from his Coggeshall Town marker Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“But the win feels great and it was important to keep the momentum going.

“We had a tough opener against Aveley, we’ve then gone away in the cup and got a win and we got a great result on Saturday.

“We said to the boys if we lose today then the effort they put in on Saturday is gone.

“We asked for them to be solid and I think the first half was poor, if I’m honest.

AFC Sudbury captain Lewis O'Malley celebrates doubling his side's advantage against visiting Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“I told the boys at half-time that is not what Ange (Angelo Harrop) and myself are about. We did long balls a lot so we told them we wanted to get it down.”

But defensively the management team could not be happier with how things have gone so far.

“We have played three games now and conceded one goal in the league,” said Andrews.

Dan Gilchrist slots in AFC Sudbuiry's late third goal against Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“The ‘keeper didn’t have much to do (today), maybe one save. Against Brentwood we were outstanding defensively, I don’t think the ‘keeper had a save to make in that game and Aveley only had one or two opportunities.

“So we knew we had to get them organised and that’s what we have focused on and the style of play will come once we gel as a team.

“We can’t do everything at once and we want to make sure we are battling up the right end of the table and by keep picking these points up here and there it builds a good feeling.”

Newly-signed goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, from Woodbridge Town, came straight into the team but had little to do in an even first half where neither custodian was really troubled.

But the 22-year-old showed what he is capable of early in the second period by thwarting Jermaine Francis with a good stop at his near post.

It proved pivotal as an early onslaught from the visitors was soon silenced when Nyadzayo fired in a low angled shot in the 55th minute.

From then on the outcome never looked in doubt as a zip came into Sudbury’s play.

It eventually resulted in the 75th minute second with Nyadzayo running into the area along the touchline and pulling back to meet the onrushing O’Malley, who thundered it in from the edge of the box.

The icing on the cake came in the 95th minute when a long kick from Stronge saw Gilchrist punish some hesitant defending.

It ensures Sudbury head into Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup first round aualifying tie at Bedfordshire-based United Counties League Premier Division South outfit Potton United in sparkling form.

But Andrews said they will not make the mistake of under-estimating their opponents in a bid to seize the £2,250 winners’ prize money.

“Potton are one level below us but they played Walsham and gave them a good turning over (5-1 in last round) so we will go there expecting a tough game but if we’re on our game we’ve got every chance of getting a bit of money in the club,” he said.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury