It was a record-breaking day at Friars Street on Saturday as Sudbury recorded their highest run chase in the Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League (312-1), Adam Jones made the biggest individual score for hosts in the EAPL (161 not out) and Darren Batch (129 not out) combined with his skipper to put on the club’s largest partnership at the level (an unbroken 297).

Visiting Frinton-on-Sea (309-5) won the toss and chose to bat on what looked and proved to be a good wicket, the pitch having also been used in the high-scoring Suffolk v Herefordshire clash last weekend.

Sudbury’s James Poulson struck early to remove former Talbot Hamad Arshad but overseas professional Jayden Goodwin (85) built strong partnerships with Kyran Young (30) and Ronnie McKenna (85) as the visitors made good use of the conditions.

Stand-in captain Adam Jones smashed a new record score. Picture: Mark Westley

Returning Sri Lankan bowler Manelker De Silva removed Goodwin with the score on 168, but McKenna and Charlie Bennett (57) led the charge to a more than competitive total of 309-5 at halfway. On a tough day for the bowlers from both sides, there was good figures for Poulson (3-46) and De Silva (2-38) from their 10-over allocations.

Meanwhile, it was a chaotic start to the Sudbury run chase with extras, boundaries and the loss of Ned Overbury bowled by Charlie Bennett leaving the score 31-1 after four overs.

Batch and Jones have started the season in magnificent form and were quickly in to their stride, with their 50 partnership coming up from 54 balls, and the 100 partnership in a further 52.

Adam Jones hit 24 fours and three sixes. Picture: Mark Westley

Both had made half centuries by the halfway mark of the innings with Sudbury well placed on 150-1. Jones was particularly brutal as the chase progressed, and made his second century of the season – and his third for the club – from 89 deliveries.

His final tally of 161 from 129 deliveries included 24 four and three sixes, while Batch finished on 129 from 140, and the victory was secured with 29 balls to spare.

It was a special partnership and secured Sudbury’s fourth victory from five 50-over games. The format changes next weekend with the first of the 120-over matches away to Witham (11am), and the Talbots are well placed in third behind Downham Stow, who lost at Copdock & Old Ipswichian, and reigning champions Sawston and Babraham, with the top three separated by only two points.

Darren Batch contributed an unbeaten century. Picture: Mark Westley

Elsewhere at the Rye Mill Lane Ground, Sudbury II (202-7) suffered a five-wicket defeat to Kelvedon and Feering (206-5) in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Despite the loss, Sudbury earned seven points from the match, comprising of five batting points and two bowling points.

Meanwhile, Sudbury III (84) endured a tough afternoon at home as they fell to a 203-run defeat against Ardleigh (287-5).

Despite Sudbury’s efforts in the field, they struggled to contain Venuganan Kalyanarathnam, who struck a commanding unbeaten 152, and were further punished by 62 extras.

In reply, Sudbury’s batting never got going. The top order found it difficult to cope with disciplined bowling, and wickets fell at regular intervals.

Only a few batters reached double figures as the team was dismissed for 84 in 28.4 overs. Ron Batch was the pick of the bowlers earlier in the day, taking 4-32 from 10 overs in a spirited effort.