Having been forced to postpone last year’s event due to Covid-19, the annual Sudbury Regatta returned to Friars Meadow on Saturday – and it has been branded a ‘resounding success’.

Despite the highly changeable weather conditions, more than 250 competitors descended upon the water to showpiece their skills in a variety of races.

Those in the Sudbury crew were limited to just one event, but that did stop them from racking up a string of positive results – including a couple of new course records.

The Sudbury Regatta returned last weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Rowing Club chairman Keith Paxman said: “After having to cancel the Sudbury Regatta in 2020 due to Covid we were delighted to be able to run this year’s event on Saturday after concerns over recent months that we would be able to go ahead.

“Over 250 competitors participated in 166 races on Friars Meadow and the club members turned out in numbers to ensure the whole day went smoothly despite the wind and rain.

“Thanks are due to all those who volunteered to plan the event and help on the day to make it such a resounding success.”

In the Women’s 1x, Sudbury’s Amelia Maskell won her final by two and a half lengths in a time of two minutes and 48 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Masters D/E double of Sophie Lovegrove and Jen Ward also won their final race very convincingly, while the Women’s Junior18 2x of Antonia Mitchell and Elodie Nicholson triumphed in their final by one length.

The Mixed Double combination of Victoria Burgess and Morgan Moriarty won their final in a time of 2:20, breaking the course record and in the Women’s double, Amelia Moule and Martha Bullen also broke another course record winning their final in a time of 02:27.

Sudbury also had several novice crews enter in their very first race. The Women’s novice Coxed quad of Debbie Nott, Amanda Ashton, Rachel Bassett and Jess Brown (coxed by Pippa Kerry) won their qualifier easily in a time of 2:59 and in the Open 1x, Karl Hillman won his qualifier easily in a time of 03:29.

Good qualifying wins were also seen from Jessica Wilby and Emily Norfolk in the Women’s Junior 16 2x; Byron Bullen in the Op1x and Harry Moule in the Op.J16 1x.

Reflecting on the day as a whole, Sudbury captain Pippa Kerry commented: “We were privileged that so many fellow rowers wanted to return to competition after over a year at our unique regatta.”

