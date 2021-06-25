Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Cornard United have pulled off a transfer coup with the addition of released Colchester United midfielder Ollie Sims.

The 20-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder on the left or through the centre, began his football journey in the village outside Sudbury.

Sims was one of seven U's youngsters to have their contract cancelled in February for them to get first-team football with other clubs.

Ollie Sims in action for Colchester United Under-23s against Charlton Athletic Picture: Tom West

He is no stranger to non-league football in the area having previously had loan spells with Bowers & Pitsea and Leiston.

Cornard United manager Tom Clark, who signed reality TV singing star Jake Quickenden ahead of last season, is delighted to have gained his services at Step 6.

He told SuffolkNews: "Ollie is a Cornard boy and started his football career at the club.

"When the opportunity came up to speak to him it was a no brainer. Not only does he know some of the lads but he also holds Cornard in a high regard from his youth.

"We spoke about our plans for the club going forward and both Ollie and I know he can play a major part in taking us forward."

He added: "I am not only pleased but also proud that the club's hard work has not gone unnoticed and can attract players of Ollie's calibre.

"The first-team management are looking forward to working with Ollie and look forward to getting started in our pre-season fixtures."

Sims played in the FA Youth Cup and with the Under-23s but did not make a first-team appearance during his time with Colchester.

