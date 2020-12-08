Josh Ambrose scored a hat-trick to help AFC Sudbury Under-18s record a resounding 7-0 victory at neighbouring Bury Town in the FA Youth Cup last night.

The attacker broke the deadlock in the 11th minute at the Denny Bros Stadium, with his two further goals coming shortly after the restart.

The tie's opening goal was created by the lively Luke Hipkin, who sent in a low cross from the left flank that Ambrose was able to sweep into the bottom right hand corner.

Josh Ambrose celebrates scoring for AFC Sudbury Under-18s against Bury Town Under-18s. Picture: Neil Dady (43446805)

The visiting Yellows were in command from that point onward and it took them just seven minutes to add a second goal. Hipkin was again the creator, slotting a pass through to Alfie Adams and he made no mistake with a low shot beyond Liam Foreman in the Bury goal.

Goal number three arrived in the 34th minute as a combination of Foreman and Bury skipper Andrew Conroy were unable to keep a high ball out, while two minutes before the break Shane Temple was alert to a rebound to fire home a fourth Sudbury goal.

Any suggestions that AFC may take their foot off the gas in the second half were eradicated within 120 seconds of the interval as Ambrose jinked his way into the box and showed good composure to beat the advancing Foreman.

He almost completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute with an acrobatic effort that flew just over, although within three minutes the treble was up. Foreman did well to keep out Sam Cooke's powerful effort, but the rebound fell kindly to Ambrose and he sent the ball bouncing over the line.

After Hipkin's free kick had struck the post just after the hour mark, the game started to peter out as both sides seemingly settled for what they had. AFC knew they were well on top, while Bury were keen to avoid further damage.

Nevertheless, with four minutes remaining Sudbury added one more goal as substitute Curtis Harvey applied the finishing touch to a flowing move.

Sudbury will now entertain AFC Wimbledon in the second round, with the tie likely to be played next week. The winners will take on Premier League Burnley in round three.

Bury: Foreman, Bonas (Allison 46'), Heider, Gee, Walker, Conroy, Steed (Darnell 57'), Pinyoun (Turner 476'), Muhammed, Frank, Mills

AFC: Blunkell, Palmer, Adams, Byrne, Penn, Long (Smith 73'), Cooke (Brannan 70'), Hipkin (Harvey 66'), Ambrose, Temple, Banyard

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Josh Ambrose

Attendance: 240

