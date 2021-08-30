Second-half goals from Cruise Nyadzayo, Lewis O'Malley and substitute Dan Gilchrist saw Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop celebrate their first home win in charge of AFC Sudbury, in a 3-0 victory over Coggeshall Town.

Former Bury Town attacker Nyadzayo pounced on a loose ball in the area in the 55th minute before his fine work provided the cutback from which O'Malley smashed home from the edge of the box.

Gilchrist's stoppage-time finish, punishing some comical defending, wrapped up a pleasing three points to leave the Yellows fourth in the early Pitching In Isthmian League North Dvision table after three games.

AFC Sudbury goalscorer Cruise Nyadzayo wriggles away from his Coggeshall Town marker Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

It left a fancied challenging Coggeshall side winless from their first trio of games and sees Sudbury's unbeaten start continue, following back-to-back victories over the bank holiday period.

There were two changes to the Sudbury side that started Saturday's 1-0 win at Brentwood Town. Newly-signed goalkeeper Alfie Stronge replaced James Askew and Ellis Girling came in for Christian Frimpong, with the former Braintree Town player not in the 16 following his club debut.

Sudbury started in positive fashion in front of a crowd of 431 with Jamie Shaw firing over when running on to a Reece Harris free-kick.

AFC Sudbury captain Lewis O'Malley celebrates doubling his side's advantage against visiting Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

But Coggeshall soon went close from two corners, Jayden Gipson heading over before Milo Grimes could not steer fellow former Sudbury academy graduate Harry Critchley's glancing header on target at the far post.

Another former Yellow, Tevan Allen, curled wide from a well positioned free-kick but in open play while The Seedgrowers were mainly being thwarted by the commanding presence of Jamie Shaw's no-nonsense defending in open play.

When they did work an opening Critchley fired straight at Stronge from the edge of the area.

Up the other end Jake Turner's free-kick on the left warmed the hands of Matthew Cafer.

Dan Gilchrist slots in AFC Sudbuiry's late third goal against Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Stronge came off his line well to beat Jermaine Francis to a ball into the area while a half that had failed to really burst into life ended with Gibon surviving a handball shout after controlling a cross awkwardly.

Stronge was called to make a good near post save to deny Francis, after he broke clear, within 30 seconds of the restart.

Coggeshall continued their bright start with two headers looping over the crossbar before Shaw had a powerful effort blocked up the other end following Cafer punching a Harris free-kick out.

The AFC Sudbury and Coggeshall Town teams emerge from the tunnel, including new Sudbury goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, to a guard of honour from some youth players Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

The deadlock was finally broken in the 55th minute when Sudbury worked the ball up to the edge of the 18-yard box. Tenacious work from Romario Dunne helped the ball break loose for Nyadzayo to run on to it and fire in a low angled finish.

The goal visibly shocked the visitors whose attacking efforts then dried up as a bouyant Sudbury began to sense they could quickly kill their opponents' bid for points off.

Two of AFC Sudbury's new additions, Dan Gilchrist (left) and Cruise Nyadzayo (right) were on target in the 3-0 home victory against Coggeshall Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

Dunne and Turner both failed to trouble Cafer with snapshots before the visitors used all three changes in a bid to turn the tide.

But the telling goal did arrive for the hosts in the 75th minute.

Nyadzayo battled well to reach the byline in the right-hand corner before bursting into the box and laying off into the path of O'Malley who thumped in an unstoppable effort from the edge of the area.

Girling's long-range effort went close to offering a third, whistling over the crossbar, while an excellent late block up the other end from George Keys kept the cleansheet intact.

But there was still time for substitute Gilchrist to embarass some hestiant defending following a long ball over the top, with the attacker nipping in to fire the ball through the legs of Cafer.

It led to a comfortable scoreline in the end from a game which had been pretty evenly matched for an hour.

But there was no doubt Coggeshall's resolve seemed to crumble after they went behind.

AFC Sudbury will now turn their attention back to the Emirates FA Cup where they make into Bedfordshire to face United Counties League Premier Division South outfit Potton United, who knocked out Walsham-le-Willows 5-1, in the first qualifying round on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Sudbury: Stronge, Keys, Girling, Turner, Grimwood, O'Malley (c), Nyadzayo (Andrews 88'), Harris, Shaw, Osbourne (Mayhew 73'), Dunne (Gilchrist 82'). Unused subs: Hipkin, Skubich.

Coggeshall: Cafer, Colley, Wilson, Cocklin, Grimes, Gipson (Christian-Law 68'), Allen (c), Francis, Kessel (Okoh 62'), Wall, Crtichley (Bantick 67'). Unused subs: Norman, Siddik.

Suffolk News Man of the Match: Cruise Nyadzayo. The summer signing scored one and set one up to turn the game in his side's favour.

Attendance: 431

