If tonight's game at The MEL Group Stadium showed where AFC Sudbury are at there is plenty that needs to improve if they are to end this season in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off places.

Despite seeing plenty of the ball, they were shown up by a slick Canvey Island side who used their possession to far better effect to score three goals without reply to send them to the top of the table.

Evans Kouassi set up Matt Price to steer in a low shot in to give the Essex side the lead on the half-hour mark before the former Mildenhall Town man turned from provider to poacher to double their advantage a few minutes later.

Dion-Curtis Henry is consoled by a Sudbury player after he fumbles the ball and Canvey Island score their second of the match Picture: Mecha Morton

They soaked up the second half pressure well before stinging the Yellows on the counter-attack with Price firing in the third and his second from a spilled shot 16 minutes from time.

Up the other end Sudbury never really worked the goalkeeper and seemed to lack ideas entering the final third, in stark contrast to their incisive opponents.

The result leaves the Suffolk side in seventh position and still three points adrift of the play-off zone, though they have now played two more games than fifth-placed Brentwood Town. The latter will visit them next Tuesday, following another key game for Angelo Harrop and Rick Andrews' side, at fourth-placed Dereham Town on Saturday.

Sakariya Hassan takes a shot at goal for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

The hosts' line-up showed three changes from Saturday's frustrating 1-1 draw at home to basement outfit Romford. There was a first league start for summer signing Conor Smith at left-back at the expense of Harry Critchley while there was a home debut for recent addition Luke Wilson at centre-half. Jake Clowsley started in the attack with Josh Stokes and Laste Dombaxe both dropping to the bench.

Injuries to Alfie Stronge and Josh Blunkell meant Dion-Curtis Henry, who played for Crawley Town earlier this season as well as Ipswich Wanderers and Long Melford, continued in goal having been signed as emergency cover.

The Yellows signalled their intentions in a bright start with early efforts sailing over the bar from Sak Hassan and Lewis O'Malley before Jake Clowsley sent an acrobatic effort wide.

The first sight of goal from Canvey came in the 13th minute and saw Michael Finnegan slipped in after some neat approach play before firing wide.

Luke Wilson made his full debut, having recently signed from Tilbury Picture: Mecha Morton

A deep cross from Ross Wall found the Clowsley well positioned but his header was weak and straight at Bobby Mason.

Wall himself flashed a header wide from a corner while O'Malley found the Canvey stopper equal to his long-range effort.

The visitors had been caught offside a number of times trying to get pacey former Mildenhall winger Kouassi behind the defence but it finally paid off with the game's breakthrough goal on the half-hour mark.

Dion-Curtis Henry was making his second appearance for AFC Sudbury with the Football League experienced goalkeeper having been signed as emergency cover ahead of the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

After reaching the byline on the left wing he pulled back well for Price who showed good composure to fire his low shot beyond Henry's reach.

Within three minutes it was suddenly 2-0 after a goalkeeper error from Henry, who spilled what should have been a comfortable near-post save from Jey Silva and Kouassi was first to react to lift it in.

Captain Lewis O'Malley fights for the ball during AFC Sudbury's disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Canvey Island Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury saw a lot of the ball early in #the second half but were unable to fashion a chance before Conor Hubble broke up the other end and saw Henry claw away his effort destined for the top corner.

The hosts had been lacking a final ball but a solo effort from Clowsley almost got them one back. He ran strongly down the right before cutting inside into the area before Mason saved his low shot.

Canvey had been happy to sit deep and play on the counter and they got the all important third goal in the 74th minute. Henry came out to block Harrison Chatting's shot after he broke behind the defence but it broke invitingly for Price who hit it into an unguarded net on the turn.

Henry almost spilled a Price cross in at his near post soon after while there ironic cheers when a Sudbury attempt up the other end sailed up into the night sky.

Wall was found in the box but his wayward header summed up the night for the Yellows.

Only a good low save from Henry from Elliott Ronto's shot prevented a fourth with the ex-Peterborough United keeper also getting a hand to Price's follow-up effort which still had to be hacked off the line by Joe Grimwood.

An audacious chip from Callum Fitzer, who has just come on, dipped just wide for the visitors late on while Wilson met a corner in stoppage-time for Sudbury but it was comfortable for Mason to claim.

The Yellows know they will have to find a killer touch if they are to not let the opportunity to chase a play-off place this season slip away.

AFC Sudbury: Henry, Girling, Smith (Critchley 64'), O'Malley (c) (Dombaxe 71'), Grimwood, Wilson, Hassan, Turner (Stokes 71'), Clowsley, Wall, Harris. Unused subs: Andrews, Keys.

Canvey Island: Mason, Sampayo, Silva, Salmon, Finnegan, Girdlestone, Ronto, Hubble (Fitzer 89'), Price, Chatting, Kouassi (Sach 71'). Unused subs: Tinubu, Empochontsif, Martin-Sorond.

Attendance: 225