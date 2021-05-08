Losing 2-0 with 23 minutes remaining at AFC Sudbury Reserves, a Joe Berry hat-trick sealed Framlingham Town a CNET Training Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final spot in the most dramatic fashion this afternoon.

The Castlemen's stop-start season looked to be nearing its conclusion after Dylan See tucked away a 48th minute penalty to double the young hosts' advantage.

But Yellows' skipper Brad Byrne's near-post slice gifted Berry a 68th minute tap-in before another defensive error in the box allowed the same player to fire home an equaliser six minutes from time.

Joe Berry (right) celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Framlingham Town against AFC Sudbury Reserves Picture: Mecha Morton

Penalties looked to be the get-out clause for Fram but an excellent header from the number 10 completed his hat-trick two minutes later to turn the tie on its head before the final moments saw two home players received their marching orders.

Sudbury's academy outfit - the oldest being under-19 qualifying goalkeeper James Askew - had gone into the game with revenge on their minds, having received a 9-2 home hiding in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North in October.

And the tie started just how they would have wanted it to, by taking an early lead.

After Danny Smith had fired over from distance up the other end, the hosts found themselves with an advantage inside four minutes.

Josh Stokes saw his shot blocked in the penalty area but the ball spun out to Dylan Kirk who set up Kieran Millar for a sweeping finish.

The Castlemen came back strongly with Askew forced to turn Danny Smith's low 30-yard free kick around his left-hand post before parrying out an Oli Mayhew effort.

Sudbury began to really cause problems on the break though and Ollie Lonton's strong run saw him slalom his way into the area only to blaze over the angle of post and bar in the 28th minute.

Joe Berry fires home through a sea of players to draw Framlingham level at 2-2 Picture: Mecha Morton

Stokes threaded him through five minutes later but an out-stretched foot from goalkeeper Edyn Cummings denied him.

Up the other end Danny Smith found the hands of Askew from the edge of the area.

But the half ended with Lonton failing to take two big chances. First, a glorious crossfield ball found him in the clear but Cummings pushed it clear before, when one-on-one through the middle he did not get enough on a chip to dink it over the Fram number one.

Cameron Panich fails to stop Sudbury's Ollie Lonton getting his shot away Picture: Mecha Morton

The profligacy looked to be going unpunished though as the visitors gifted them a second goal via the penalty spot within two minutes of the second half starting.

Defender Cyrus Thorpe foolishly clipped Dylan Kirk's leg to halt his run down the right-hand side of the area. The penalty was dispatched by centre-back Dylan See, just going past the dive of Cummings, who correctly went to his left.

Alfie Eldridge fires over for AFC Sudbury during the quarter-final Picture: Mecha Morton

Lonton continued to be out of luck with a curling left-foot effort from the edge of the box seeing Cummings turn round his right-hand post.

Alfie Eldridge then had his head in his hands after blazing over after Sudbury winger Kirk's strong run had provided him with a golden chance to make it 3-0.

But the home side began to fall deeper and Framlingham;'s pressure resulted in them halving the deficit in the 68th minute. Substitute Alex Ling's right-sided cross was sliced at the near-post by Byrne and slipped through Askew's hands before Berry made sure on the line.

The play was now all in the Sudbury half but it did not present a danger again until the 84th minute when a corner was not dealt with and from the loose ball Berry was on hand to rifle it into the net.

Joe Berry runs into the AFC Sudbury penalty area Picture: Mecha Morton

The same player wasted a free header soon after but made up for it in the 86th minute by peeling off his marker and craning his neck back to steer home substitute Kit McCausland's left-wing cross.

It sparked joyous celebrations with the goalscorer booked for removing his shirt.

Sudbury, who failed to mount a response, ended with nine men when a 92nd minute incident, with Tysoe going down on the left wing under the attentions of Stokes, saw the latter dismissed having already been booked. He protested he had not touched the player but after his captain Byrne waded in he was shown a straight red card for verbal abuse to the referee.

Framlingham players celebrates Joe Berry's third goal Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a sour note for a thrilling cup tie to end on and reflecting on their chances, Sudbury will know they should have been the ones going into the semi-final draw.

Sudbury: Askew, Cohen, Byrne (c), See, Joe Hunter, Lonton, Strachan, Eldridge, Kirk, Stokes, Millar. Substitutes: Batten, O'Connor, Fred Ambrose, West, Jamieson.

Framlingham: Cummings, Seaber, Thorpe, Crisp, Panich, James Mayhew (c), Dan Smith, Tysoe, Danny Smith, Berry, Oli Mayhew. Substitutes: McCausland, Ling, Knights, Spraggue, Able.

Red cards: Stokes, Byrne.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Joe Berry. It may not have been his best performance but the number 10's finishing proved to be the difference.