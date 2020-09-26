Just four days after their Emirates FA Cup campaign ended in a 4-0 defeat, AFC Sudbury were also counting the cost of exiting their most plausible route to Wembley, in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

A first-half double from visiting Barking's lively Junior Dadson left Mark Morsley's side with a lot to do. And despite Joe Grimwood halving the deficit in the hour mark, it was not to be.

Sudbury certainly had their chances to have prevented the defeat. Shane Temple struck the post and Ben Hunter forced a save in the first half while Grimwood sent a header inches over and Hunter had a fierce effort cleared off the line, both at 2-1 down.

There were glum faces as AFC Sudbury exited the FA Trophy at the first hurdlePicture: Mark Westley

But in the end it was the visitors' slick counter-attacks and superior physical threat which proved to be the difference, leaving the hosts to concentrate on their league campaign, which resumes with a Suffolk derby at Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

With multiple club award winner Paul Walker beginning what is thought to be a long spell on the sidelines due to the serious facial injuries incurred in Tuesday's FA Cup defeat at Stamford , 17-year-old academy goalkeeper Josh Blunkell came in. It was not his first senior outing though, having played in the Velocity Trophy (Isthmian League Cup) group game victory against Maldon & Tiptree last season.

The home side, looking to respond to their midweek 4-0 defeat, fashioned three chances inside the opening five minutes. Hunter sent in two efforts from outside the penalty area, the first wide of the left-hand post and the second comfortably into the Emmanuel Agboola's arms. Sandwhiched in between was a stretching off target attempt from Shane Temple, who had pounced on a defensive mistake.

Sudbury captain Joe Whight made a great tackle to avert significant danger in the ninth minute, following Sammy Dadson's dangerous low cross, which had left keeper Blunkell stranded.

Seventeen-year-old Temple, who scored four times on the opening game of the season, was making a real menace of himself and saw a shot deflected wide shortly before Barking broke at speed from the corner with Samual Owusu heading the deflected cross over.

Sudbury failed to heed the warning and moments after Hunter's free kick drew a diving save from Agboola, they swiftly broke up the other end and broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. Dumbei GB-Dumaka carried the ball well down the left before he played the ball across to Junior Dadson. The number 11 then profited by a slip from Hunter before driving into the area and firing a low shot into the net.

With three minutes it was 2-0 as Barking got down AFC's left-hand side and Dadson saw his first volley, from Owusu's cross, not held by Blunkell and cooly despatched at the second attempt.

It suddenly left Sudbury with a mountain to climb and it could have got even steeper but Blunkell did well to get up from a save from Dadson's angled effort to block GB-Dumaka's follow-up.

In the 42nd minute AFC almost had one back but Temple saw his powerful shot from outside the area come back off the left-hand post.

The half ended with Barking on the front foot and in stoppage time Blunkell had to dive towardsw his own goal to stop GB-Dumaka's effort, following another strong run and cross by Dadson, who the defence seemed unable to get to grips with.

There was a couple of close shaves for Sudbury at the start of the second half with Blunkell lucky to get away with kicking straight to Owusu on the edge of the area before Ben O'Brien sent a glancing header wide of his left-hand post.

Temple headed wide up the other end before Hunter found Mayhew free with a chipped deep cross, but his flick lacked any power.

Barking were still finding joy getting down AFC's left-hand side and from cutting in from that flank Dadson took a shot on the bounce, sending a dipping shot not far over the crossbar in pursuit of his hat-trick.

But it was the hosts who got the all-important third goal of the game with centre-back Grimwood providing a striker's finish on the hour mark. Following a short corner routine, he provided a clever flick round the corner at the near post to convert a low cross from Isaac Skubich.

It provided the boost the Yellows needed and only a goalline clearance denied Hunter an equaliser a few minutes later as he met Tom Maycock's low cross perfectly on the run.

Sudbury were relieved to see the excellent Dadson, who had scored a hat-trick in their 6-1 FA Cup rout on Tuesday, withdrawn by the visitors in the 67th minute.

The pressure continued with Agboola fisting away one corner while not getting to the next as the nervous began to jangle for the visiting supporters and officials.

A Munday free kick saw the keeper again stranded as Grimwood met it with a firm header, only to see it go just over the crossbar while Hunter's well hit volley soon after was cleared by desperate defender's foot as he blocked the keeper's line of sight.

Sudbury's clear-cut chances having dried up as they defended some threatening breaks before the match entered six minutes of stoppage time.

Maycock managed to break clear but his low shot from the edge of the area was easy enough for Agboola to pull off a routine save, which proved to be the final time he was called into action.

AFC Sudbury: Blunkell, Girling, Munday (Adams 83'), Holland, Grimwood, Whight (c), Hunter, Mayhew, Temple, Maycock, Skubich. Unused subs: O'Malley, Dettmar, Marks, Holland (GK).

Attendance: 178

Free Press Man of the Match: Joe Grimwood. Proved a big aerial threat and got his side back in the tie with a clever finish.