There is still plenty of football left to play this season but Stowmarket Town are now in control of their own Pitching In Isthmian League North Division title destiny following today's 3-1 victory at Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury.

The victory at the MEL Group Stadium – coupled with Canvey Island's defeat at Brentwood Town – leaves Paul Musgrove's men second in the table, level on points with table-topping Aveley with a game in hand. Canvey, meanwhile, are a point further back in third having also played a game more than Stowmarket.

In contrast, a sequence of just one win from 10 outings in all competitions has seen the hosting Yellows slip to 10th – their lowest position this term and now seven points adrift of the play-offs.

Stowmarket celebrate Chris Casement's goal. Picture: Mecha Morton

As far as first halves go, they do not come much more dominant than the one Stowmarket enjoyed during the opening 45 minutes.

Other than full-back George Keys flashing a cross/shot just wide of the far post in the 11th minute, Sudbury – to borrow a boxing analogy – never laid a glove on their opponents. There was no runners in beyond Stowmarket's centre-back pairing of Tom Bullard and Joe Jefford, while James Bradbrook in goal went untested.

In truth, it was a showing that highlighted why Sudbury had scored more than once in only one of their last 10 outings in all competitions going into the encounter.

Willie Clemons, who was later sent off, was fouled for the penalty. Picture: Mecha Morton

All the while the visitors kept the ball with ease, expertly led by Chris Casement in the heart of the midfield as he effortlessly stroked passes to all corners of the pitch.

Willie Clemons – a scorer in each of his last three appearances – was also lively early on and it was he who was upended inside the box in the 18th minute by Sak Hassan, with ex-Sudbury man Craig Parker doing the honours from the penalty spot to put Stowmarket a goal to the good.

Ten minutes later Casement forced home goalkeeper Josh Blunkell into a flying save from a 25-yard free kick, with Josh Stokes hacking clear Parker's low effort from the resultant corner.

Yet, for all of the Old Gold & Blacks' domination of possession it appeared they would have just one goal to show for it going into the break – that was until the 43rd minute when another player who used to wear Sudbury yellow struck.

It was a day to remember for Stowmarket fans. Picture: Mecha Morton

George Bugg started the Stowmarket counter-attack as he held the ball up and waited for the run of Kane Munday, who sped towards the left byline before standing up a cross which Blunkell could only paw back into danger for Ben Hunter to smartly lift the ball home.

The half-time introduction of Marley Andrews in place of Lewis O'Malley – along with a change in shape that saw Hassan pushed further forward to partner Ross Wall up front – provided the home team with some much needed spark in the final third.

And it almost paid dividends on two occasions when Jake Turner's volley was kept out by Bradbrook 60 seconds after the restart, followed a couple of minutes later by substitute Andrews seeing his driven effort cannon off the upright.

But having weathered that early storm Stowmarket soon settled down and after Blunkell had done well to keep out Clemons a third goal arrived in the 58th minute. Casement had already threatened from a couple of set-piece situations but this time Blunkell had no reply as he watched the Northern Irishman's perfectly-weighted effort sail into the net.

Ben Hunter made it 2-0 to the visitors. Picture: Mecha Morton

Game over? It certainly felt that way inside the ground but within four minutes Sudbury resuscitated their challenge when youngster Josh Stokes was gifted the time and space to break into the Stowmarket box and beat Bradbrook with a low finish.

Yet, rather than spark an onslaught, Stowmarket's experience rose to the fore and while Sudbury pushed players forward and did create some openings, it always felt like they were being kept at arm's length.

In fact it was Stowmarket that carved out the best opportunity to add another goal in the closing stages when Reggie Lambe slipped a slide rule pass through for substitute Josh Mayhew, but the marksman was unable to get the better of Blunkell.

However, the encounter did end on a sour note for the away team when dangerman Clemons was handed a red card for dissent, meaning he is likely to be suspended for the next three games.

Craig Parker buries his penalty kick. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury: Blunkell, Keys (Girling 59'), Harris, Wilson, Grimwood, O'Malley (Andrews 46'), Hassan (Shaw 75'), Turner, Wall, Dombaxe, Stokes

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown, Munday, Casement (Ainsley 74'), Jefford, Bullard, Clemons, Parker (Collard 67'), Bugg (Mayhew 67'), Hunter, Lambe

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Chris Casement (Stowmarket): Kept the ball well throughout the game and capped a fine performance with the third goal.