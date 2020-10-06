There will be no Suffolk Premier Cup joy for AFC Sudbury this season following tonight's penalty shootout defeat at the hands of lower-league Hadleigh United.

In truth, it is hard to begrudge the hard-working Brettsiders their victory. They caused problems on the counter-attack and put their bodies on the line when Sudbury applied some pressure – particularly in the latter stages.

And Christian Appleford's men also showed plenty of mental resolve after being pegged back in stoppage time to draw the tie 1-1, before turning around a deficit during the spot kicks to triumph 5-4 in sudden death.

It was a first half of few clear cut chances at the Millfield, where Hadleigh saw Kade Ivatt's acrobatic overhead kick well saved by Luca Collins, while up the other end Alfie Adams needed to show more composure after being picked out by Ben Hunter's slide-rule pass.

Large parts of proceedings after the restart were played in the Hadleigh half as Step 4 Sudbury looked to assert their quality on to proceedings. But, while they did carve out a handful of opportunities, too often the final ball was lacking.

And they were punished in the 76th minute when a corner was cleared as far as Matt Paine, who drilled the ball back into the danger zone for Jake Eady to flick home from close range.

Billy Holland scores in the last few moments of the match to send it to penalties. Picture: Mecha Morton

It was largely backs to the walls stuff thereafter for the home side – and to their credit it seemed as though they had got the job done until the second minute of stoppage time when Billy Holland was afforded too much space to power in a header from close range.

Sudbury could have actually won it three minutes later when Sean Marks was sent clear, but with Hadleigh goalkeeper Nick Punter advancing, AFC's experienced frontman dragged his shot wide of the target.

The shootout that followed was also not without drama, as right from the first kick Hadleigh's Joel Glover saw his attempt stopped by Collins. Both sides then scored their next two – Dan Knight and Paine for Hadleigh, Marks and Isaac Skubich for AFC – before Punter guessed correctly to restore parity by denying visiting captain Joe Whight.

Ivatt and Hunter then successfully converted, with AFC then being given match point when Ben Elliott blasted over. However, Tom Maycock steered his effort wide to set up a sudden death scenario.

Gavin Van-Oene and James Ross both scored either side of Holland's strike for Sudbury, but Punter was to be the hero when he dived to his right to turn away Lewis O'Malley's low shot.

Hadleigh: Punter, Ross, Eady, Paine, Elliott, Van-Oene, Ferguson, Dinnell, Glover, Ivatt, Ransome

AFC Sudbury: Collins, Adams, Munday, O'Malley, Grimwood, Whight, Hunter, Holland, Marks, Maycock, Mayhew

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Max Dinnell (Hadleigh): An all-round performance from the midfielder, who used the ball well and put in his fair share of tackles.

* For reaction from both camps, see this week's Suffolk Free Press print edition.