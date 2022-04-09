Having long held a top five spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, Halstead Town approached thier penultimate game outside it on goal difference and knowing there was no margin for error against visiting Burnham Ramblers.

Their opponents were the side directly above them in the magical play-off zone and entered the key fixture with a game in hand and boosted by a six-game unbeaten run which included five victories.

But it was Mark McLean's Humbugs who were in the driving seat at the full-time whistle courtesy of a well-deserved 4-2 victory in front of another impressive crowd for Step 6 level of 200-plus at the Milbank Stadium.

Adam Hampson opens the scoring for Halstead Town against play-off rival Burnham Ramblers Picture: Mark Westley

Nippy forward Hampson showed the way with a cool finish and close-range header inside 18 first-half minutes.

Calvin Poku's header made it a 3-0 advantage heading into the break and there was never going to be any way back for the visitors after Jordan Blackwell soon made it four, despite Ramblers scoring the next two.

The key result moved Halstead back into fifth place but with a three points gap to their opponents ahead of their final fixture on Easter Monday, at home to Coggeshall United.

Halstead Town players celebrate one of Adam Hampson's two first-half goals against Burnham Ramblers Picture: Mark Westley

It also saw them cut the goal difference deficit from four to two ahead of Ramblers' hosting 14th-placed Harwich & Parkesrton in their penultimate fixture a week today. Their final match will see them travel to lowly Cornard United on Easter Monday.

McLean made one enforced change from last weekend's 1-0 home win over fourth-placed Benfleet with Jordan Palmer replacing the suspended Joe Thomas in the midfield, following the latter's red card.

Some non-existent marking almost cost the hosts early on as Joe Howard was picked out all alone just inside the area before being denied by a good save by Jack Cherry, who also deflected Jack Walker's follow-up effort wide. Haziz Kone then fired wide following the resultant corner.

But from there on in it was the perfect first-half display from The Humbugs who fired a couple of warning shots of their own with powerful efforts from Poku and Palmer going not far off target.

Halstead Town's Calvin Poku heads home a third goal for his side towards the end of the first half Picture: Mark Westley

Halstead took the lead in the 18th minute when Albert Galbally could only head Matt Travel's hopeful diagonal ball out to Hampson who took a touch before firing into the bottom left-hand corner from just outside the penalty box.

Only a near-post block by Ramblers 'keeper Adam French denied him his 21st goal of the season 10 minutes later after some nice build-up play.

But he found himself in the right place at the right time to head in from point-blank range nine minute before half-time following Jordan Pavett's deep free kick being knocked back across goal by a poor defensive header.

Halstead Town manager Mark McLean was left delighted as his side made it two wins on the bounce at the Milbank Stadium to relcaim a play-off place Picture: Mark Westley

The lead was extended within three minutes when Poku headed in a pinpoint delivery from Alfie Cleal following his corner coming straight back out to him.

A lively first half ended with the visitors going close to getting one back but Samir Ali saw his low effort roll just outside the far post.

Ramblers came out after the break with a renewed determination and Cherry had to save Cleal's blushes early on to deny Ali with a smart block rushing off his line.

But while it was a defensive error which presented the opportunity for the all-important next goal, it arrived up the other end.

Poku got beyond the defence and drew French off his line before seeing his 57th minute shot blocked. The ball spun out to Blackwell who engineered himself a yard of space before firing into an unguarded net from the edge of the area.

Some angry remonstrations from Joe Howard in the aftermath saw him sent for a 10 minute cool down in the sin bin.

Despite their numerical disadvantage it was Ramblers who scored next with left-back Albert Galbally on hand to tap home Kone's low ball across the area at the far post in the 65th minute.

The deficit was reduced to just two seven minute later via a dubious-looking penalty with Kone rolling down the right-hand side to send Cherry the wrong way after he had gone down under the attentions of Palmer.

Looking to kill any hopes of a comeback off, there was a new urgency to Halstead's attacking play and Poku sent a powerful header wide of the left-hand post following a Pavett free kick.

Up the other end Ramblers almost punished them on the break but Kone fired over from the edge of the box under pressure.

It was now end-to-end stuff and Gary Burdett got too far under a header from another Pavett free kick before Walker sent a long-range half-volley well over after visiting substitute Harry Shawyer saw a shot blocked.

The final goalmouth action, with a serious of fouls and subsequent cards disrupting the late flow of the game, saw Pavett denied in the area by a block by French.

An ill-tempered end to the game got worse following the final whistle when Ramblers' number 10 Joe Howard reacted angrily to a home supporter's comments, running over and being seen to throw a punch at him.

The referee, who appeared not to show any card to the player after fellow supporters and players had broken up the scuffle across the pitchside barrier, then kept Halstead's players on the pitch to try and cool things down.

It was an unwanted distraction on what had been a good home performance from McLean's side and one that gives them real hope of extending their season with a victory over Coggeshall here on Easter Monday.

Halstead Town: Cherry (c), Carter, Travell, Burdett, Schelvis, Cleal (O'Sullivan 90'), Blackwell (Cook 85'), Palmer, Poku, Hampson, Pavett.

Booked: Hampson 38' (dissent), Travell (59'), Cleal 90+1' (time wasting), Palmer 90+2' (time wasting), Pavett (90+2').

Burnham Ramblers: French, Summers (Jackman 46'), Galbally, Wood (c) (T Howard 52'), Stevens-Brown, Ali, Appleton (Shawyer 60'), Adeyemi, Howard, Walker, Kone.

Booked: J Howard 57' (sin bin) 89'.

Attendance: 218

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Adam Hampson. Put Burnham at arms length early on with his two quickfire finishes and his front-line pressing set the tone for his side.