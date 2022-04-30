Halstead Town may have suffered 6-0 and 4-1 defeats against Buckhurst Hill this season but a 2-1 victory in the second-placed side's own back yard this afternoon saw them seal a dramatic return to Step 5 football.

The Humbugs had only sealed their place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South play-offs on the final round of fixtures.

It was in contrast to The Stags who had accumulated 98 points and entered the end-of-season extension for a second shot at promotion after losing a title shootout at home to Ipswich Wanderers earlier this month.

Halstead Town players, management and chairman celebrate promotion following a 2-1 victory over hosting Buckhurst Hill Picture: Russell Claydon

Halstead had taken extra-time to get past third-placed Benfleet, who had home advantage at Canvey Island FC, in last wekeend's semi-final. It was not plain sailing for Buckhurst Hill either, as they needed an 85th minute winner to see off Wivenhoe Town 3-2.

Mark McLean's Humbugs travelled down into north London having finished some 27 points adrift of their play-off final hosts.

Their manager had vowed they would prove they were far from arriving to make up the numbers though, and so it soon became very apparent in front of a crowd believed to have exceeded 500 at Rodding Lane.

With 13-goal midfielder Alfie Cleal unavailable due to a wedding, McLean had brought Jack Schelvis back into his line-up and he soon repaid that decision with the opener inside three minutes.

Jordan Blackwell sent in a corner from the right and Schelvis met it with the inside of his thigh sending it beyond the reach of Daniel Blockley.

There was a hairy moment in the 10th minute for the visitors when goalkeeper Jack Cherry failed to keep hold of a deep free kick into the box but Jordan Palmer made a key block from the follow-up shot.

The Humbugs went close to doubling their lead eight minutes later with Blockley having to arch his back to tip a looping header from Palmer over his crossbar.

Out of nowhere the hosts, who had been very much on the backfoot, were celebrating an equaliser in the 23rd minute.

Chris Harris, in the heart of defence with Gary Burdett having missed out due to Covid, saw his attempted clearance hit the back of captain Suleyman Zuhdu and loop into an empty net, with Cherry stranded.

It was the kind of bad luck moment which could have rocked Halstead but they regained the lead within two minutes.

Harris sent Blackwell darting down the right and the former AFC Sudbury man picked out Calvin Poku with a low cross from which he swept cooly into the left-hand corner.

The frenetic pace to the game continued with The Stags forcing a near-post save from Cherry before a counter-attack saw opposite number Blockley out well to block at the feet of Kane Gilbert.

Zudhu, who had scored 40 goals in 40 appearances this term, saw a long-range piledriver come out off the underside of the bar with the home crowd leading claims it may have bounced over the line.

Up the other end Blackwell's cross was headed just wide by Palmer while Nathan Sollosi pulled his shot wide after some good home pressure before the half-time whistle sounded.

Halstead were the ones out of the blocks quicker once again with Blackwell putting just past the far post after a crossfield pass dropped invitingly following the kick-off.

The tide began to turn though as the game began to be played out almost exclusively in front of the visitors' goal.

A good save by Cherry denied Nathan Sollosi his 41st of the season before substitute Keaton Moore cut inside before sending his shot whistling past the far post.

Halstead began to throw bodies on the line in their quest to keep their increasingly more desperate opponents out.

All 11 men were firmly behind the ball inside the last 20 minutes and Cherry had to pull off a big save to deny Zuhdu's powerful effort, following his first being blocked.

But substitute Callum Ibe should have levelled things up soon after but somehow diverted a low cross, with the goal gaping, up other the bar at the far post.

Poku and the hard-running Adam Hampson sent efforts wide from shots outside the box as the Humbugs looked to exploit the gaps the hosts were leaving on the break.

Hearts were in mouths for the visiting fans in the final regulation minute when Nathan Sollosi skipped through three challenges to get into the box before sending a tired shot straight at Cherry.

The attacks kept raining in on their goal in stoppage time with Cherry required to pull off another big save late on before the relief and ecstasy followed from the final whistle.

It sparked a pitch invasion from their travelling support and scenes that will live long in the memory of everyone connected with the club at Rodding Lane.

For now they do not know whether it is the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division or the Essex Senior League's top tier they will be playing in next season but either way, it will see a long-held dream become a reality.

Halstead Town Football Club are back at Step 5 of the National League System for the first time since 2017.

Buckhurst Hill: Blockley, Foster (S Sollosi 78'), Moore, Gregory, Day, Griggs (Moss 40'), Dolan (Ibe 63'), Banfield, Shilling, Zudhu, N Sollosi.

Halstead Town: Cherry, Carter, Travell, Harris, Miller, Schelvis, Blackwell, Palmer, Poku, Hampson, Gilbert.

Attendance: Unknown.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Goalkeeper Jack Cherry's role as the game wore on in the second half cannot be understated. But the award goes to Chris Harris, the striker who returned to the club he holds dear on an SOS call to play in an centre-half role. The player who has been featuring for Step 3 Bishop's Stortford most of this season, may have been at fault for the equaliser but more than made up for it with his reading of the game and composure thereafter. Also won countless aerial battles.