Mildenhall Town sprung a surprise to advance through to the quarter-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup at the expense of higher-league AFC Sudbury with a 1-0 victory tonight.

Granted the hosting Yellows made seven changes to the side that played out a 0-0 draw in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with Grays Athletic on Saturday, yet it was still a starting line-up that contained a wealth of Step 4 experience and above.

The opening exchanges were largely unspectacular as both teams enjoyed good spells in possession, only for their progress to be halted in the final third by a combination of wayward passing or questionable decision making.

Ben Nolan opens the scoring for Mildenhall Town. Picture: Ben Pooley

That remained Sudbury's Achilles' heel throughout the half but Mildenhall did go on to produce moments of note, firstly in the 12th minute when captain Luke Butcher's goalbound header was tipped behind by Alfie Stronge and from the resultant corner Tommy Robinson curled just wide from the edge of the box.

And it was only two minutes later that the first half's stand-out piece of attacking play unfolded.

Inheriting possession just inside the centre circle, Ben Nolan turned on the after-burners and with four Sudbury defenders opting to drop off rather than engage, the Mildenhall winger punished them with a low shot from 20 yards out that beat Stronge on its way to nestling in the bottom left hand corner.

AFC Sudbury's Jake Clowsley strikes at goal. Picture: Ben Pooley

Mildenhall – without leading scorer Tanner Call and big summer signing Natty Stewart – were largely comfortable during what remained of the opening 45 minutes, though there were nervy occasions when Sudbury midfielder Jake Turner headed straight at Josh Pope and then Jake Clowsley lobbed the Mildenhall goalkeeper, only for Butcher to have got back to head off the line.

If those Sudbury supporters that had braved a chilly evening at the MEL Group Stadium were anticipating a reaction straight from the restart, they would have been left bitterly disappointed.

While they did control proceedings in terms of possession, too often the build up play was slow and solid Mildenhall defending restricted them to pot shots from distance. Two of those were attempted by Sakariya Hassan and the first – in the 56th minute – bounced awkwardly in front of Pope, who got up quickly to snuff out any hopes of an equaliser.

Sustained Mildenhall attacks were rare throughout the second half, yet with 64 minutes on the clock some good old fashioned route one football almost saw them double their advantage. Pope's long clearance was headed on by Dan Brown and with Stronge well beaten, the ball cannoned to safety off the crossbar.

Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish. Picture: Ben Pooley

That was the signal for Sudbury's joint management team of Angelo Harrop and Rick Andrews to ring the changes as Joshua Stokes, Jamie Shaw and recent arrival George Cocklin entered the action.

The trio's introduction added some much needed urgency for the hosts, who really should have levelled the scoreline up in the 74th minute. After jinking inside from the left Stokes was kept out by Pope before Shaw turned the rebound from close range against the post. The second rebound duly fell kindly for Clowsley, but with everyone waiting for the net to ripple he was thwarted by a combination of Pope and Butcher.

It was largely one-way traffic thereafter, but the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders – with centre-backs Butcher and Rob Ruddy, as well as Pope, in no mood to surrender their clean sheet – held firm to book their place in the last eight of the competition.

AFC Sudbury: Stronge, Keys, Girling, Dombaxe (Cocklin 67'), Grimwood, O'Malley, Hassan, Turner, Clowsley, Cohen (Stokes 67'), Hipkin (Shaw 67')

Mildenhall's Dan Brown looks to gain control of the loose ball. Picture: Ben Pooley

Mildenhall: Pope, Hitch, Coakley, Butcher, Ruddy, Green, Weavers, Robinson, Nolan (Mayhew 47' Hamer 67'), Hall, Brown

Suffolk News Man of the Match – Luke Butcher (Mildenhall): A proper captain's performance from Mildenhall's number four. Countless tackles and blocks, as well as a couple of goal-line clearances.