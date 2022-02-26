As far as goalless draws go this one was a good watch with both AFC Sudbury and Hashtag United rattling the crossbar with free kicks as well as creating numerous other openings.

But there was no doubt the point was more helpful to The Tags than it was the Yellows who ended up feeling the hard luck story with Anthony Page the busier goalkeeper.

It was also another day where their lack of clinical edge up front was painfully plain to see again with it now being 370 minutes - more than six hours - since their supporters were last able to celebrate their team scoring a goal.

AFC Sudbury's Jake Clowsley sends a volley goalwards in the 0-0 draw with Hashtag United Picture: Richard Marsham

Up the other end, however, another strong defensive display, epitomised through the solid performances of centre-backs Luke Wilson and captain Joe Grimwood, earned what was a fourth straight cleansheet in the league.

With Brentwood Town in fifth in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table losing at home to Felixstowe & Walton United (1-0) it did see both sides edge a point closer to the play-offs. But while Hashtag's deficit is down to three, Sudbury are still seven away having played a game more than Brentwood, who they host a week on Tuesday, following a trip to new league leaders Canvey Island next weekend.

The Gulls replaced Stowmarket Town at the summit following the Old Gold & Blacks also playing out a goallless draw, at home to Basildon United.

Josh Stokes fires in a shot on another frustrating day in the final third for AFC Sudbury Picture: Richard Marsham

Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop made two changes from their last league line-up, a 0-0 home draw to Grays Athletic, with Sak Hassan and Jake Clowsley coming in for Ellis Girling and Jamie Shaw.

The Tags made one change from their 1-0 home win over Tilbury last weekend with Toby Armoloran coming into the line-up for Luke Hirst, who dropped to the bench.

The YouTube sensation side were first to threaten with Ben Brookes' spearing effort in the third minute straight at Josh Blunkell.

It soon became an encouraging start from Sudbury with youngster Josh Stokes scuffing wide after being found in a good position in the box by Sak Hassan while Marley Andrews volleyed harmlessly over at the far post from the latter's hanging cross.

Former Sudbury player Sam Bantick sent a volley over the crossbar from outside the area before The Tags' Joni Vukaj was denied the opener by a last-ditch block from George Keys after Blunkell had passed out straight into his path.

Sudbury were seeing the majority of the ball but it was from a corner which their next chance came with Jake Clowsley lifting the ball over after the visitors failed to clear their lines at the far post.

It was followed by Stokes volleying wide from the edge of the box before Andrews failed to trouble Page with a weak shot after turning his man after racing on to a long goal kick.

Sak Hassan was a livewire throughout for AFC Sudbury and was named the match day sponsors The Horse and Groom's man-of-the-match Picture: Richard Marsham

Only the crossbar kept out the visitors in the 20th minute with Vukaj beating Blunkell with a 25-yard free kick before seeing it bounce clear.

Four minutes later Aromolaran rolled past the far post after Reece Harris gifted him possession, though Joe Grimwood got his body in well to put him off.

Marley Andrews was not able to trouble Anthony Page with this volley Picture: Richard Marsham

Up the other end Turner's free kick found the hands of Page before, on the half-hour mark, appeals for a penalty were dismissed. More good work from Hassan down the left set up Clowsley for a volley which came back off Eli Benoit's arm. If VAR had been at this level it looked one that might, on reflection, have been given.

Blunkell was comfortably behind a Brookes free kick but was relieved to see Lewis Watson not able to direct a free header in the 40th minute near goal when he should have made him work.

There was another home appeal for a penalty in the 43rd minute after Stokes' quick-thinking free kick put Hassan in on goal only for Matthew Woodbridge to muscle the 20-year-old off the ball. It looked like this one was certainly the right decision.

Sudbury began the second half with a couple of decent chances but watched Grimwood's header from a corner spin up over the bar while Clowsley's stabbed effort after being set up by Andrews was too close to Page.

There was a reminder of the threat the visitors' continued to pose on the counter-attack in the 54th minute when Blunkell was forced to block at his near post after Aromolaran had been played in behind the defence and cut in along the touchline.

Another dangerous moment for the home support followed when the same player cut back smartly in the box before sending a shot whistling over the far upright.

In the 67th minute Sudbury got Clowsley in down the left channel but after cutting inside Benoit he appeared to be blocked off in the area, only for the referee to wave the appeals, which weren't the strongest, away.

A free kick from Harris came desperately close to breaking the deadlock for the hosts in the 73rd minute but the same crossbar that denied Vukaj's set piece came to Page's rescue this time.

A few minutes later substitute Ellis Girling saw his angled shot deflected wide while The Tags soon broke at pace down the other end, with Jake Turner down in the centre-circle, before Kiernan Hughes-Mason sliced his half volley wide.

Stokes drew the best save of the game in the 79th minute with Page pushing round his near post before Luke Wilson saw his header from the resultant corner go wide.

The academy player also went on to see another effort deflected wide before Andrews looked destined to score late on only for the ball to get caught up under his feet in the area before being cleared to safety.

It may have left some of them watching a third league stalemate in a row for their side but no-one in the crowd of more than 500 could have any argument the 90 minutes had not been captivating.

AFC Sudbury: Blunkell, Keys, Harris, Cocklin, Grimwood (c), Wilson, Hassan, Turner, Clowsley, Stokes (Critchley 90+2), Andrews (Girling 71'). Unused subs: O'Malley, Stronge, Shaw.

Booked: Hassan (45+3')

Hashtag United: Page, Wooldridge, Brookes, Benoit, Haysom, Gleed, Francis, Watson, Aromolaran, Bantick (Hirst , Vukaj (Hughes-Mason 58'). Unused subs: Honesty, Anderson, Apenteng.

Booked: Vukaj (28')

Attendance: 531

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Luke Wilson - a rock solid performance from the centre-half who was instrumental in earning his side another clean sheet.