Chris Cowan was the match-winner as Bildeston Rangers reached the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final for the first time.

Cowan scored in either half – first from the left and then from the right – as Bildeston beat holders Ipswich Wanderers 2-0 in their semi-final at Claydon FC yesterday.

In the final they will now play Lakenheath, who defeated Framlingham Town 4-1 in their last-four tie at AFC Sudbury, at The New Croft in Haverhill on Spring Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

Bildeston player-manager David 'Bart' Lorimer jumps on top of Chris Cowan to celebrate his goal against Ipswich Wanderers in the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final Picture: Paul Voller

Bildeston player-manager David ‘Bart’ Lorimer admitted to Suffolk FA he was “lost for words” after the Macron SIL side’s victory over their opponents, who play two leagues higher.

He said: “They had a lot of possession, but we came to make the game hard for them and frustrate them and be defensively strong.

“After the start to the season we had who would have thought we would be playing Ipswich Wanderers, who should be playing Thurlow Nunn Premier Division football, have players on big, big money and that we would come here and win 2-0 – it is madness.”

Chris Cowan's right-wing corner finds the top corner of the Ipswich Wanderers' net for his and Bildeston Ranger's second goal in their CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Semi-Final at Claydon FC Picture: Paul Voller

Although Wanderers twice struck the inside of the same post through Teon Leggett, after 11 minutes, and Marcus Taylor, in time added on at the end of the first half, Bildeston were deserved winners.

They had taken the lead after 43 minutes when Cowan’s low corner to the near post evaded everyone and ended up crossing the line inside the far post.

They doubled their advantage just four minutes after the re-start, this time Cowan’s flag kick from the right crept under the bar at the back post.

Taylor shot just over the angle of post and crossbar, before Craig Brand had to tip a rising drive from Nathan Styles over the bar at the other end as Bildeston went in search of a third goal to kill the tie off.

Wanderers responded by sending on Matt Blake, but it made little difference as Bildeston defended superbly, getting blocks in and winning the majority of their headers.

Goalkeeper Charlie de-Lara-Bell was largely untroubled as Bildeston progressed to the final just two seasons after winning the Suffolk Junior Cup.

Ipswich Wanderers: Craig Brand, Charlie Howlett (sub Josh Folkes, 60 mins), Lewis Kincaid, Sam Cheetham (sub Matt Blake, 55 mins), Mark Roper, Rhys Barber, Connor Field, Tom Driscoll (sub Evan Bolt, 85 mins), George Mrozek, Marcus Taylor, Teon Leggett. Unused subs: Darius Laws, Gavin Flurrie.

Bildeston Rangers: Charlie de-Lara-Bell, Alfie Smith, Sam Sharp, Trev Vinyard, Tim Rix, Shane Wanmer, David Lorimer (sub Kalum Benham, 88 mins) , Daryl Alexander, Chris Cowan (sub Kieren Dilloway, 90+2 mins), Lloyd Dodsworth, Nathan Styles (sub Dale Munson, 79 mins). Unused sub: Ben Goodchild.

Referee: Kevin Harrington.

