AFC Sudbury’s Under-18s provided a strong account of themselves in their FA Youth Cup second-round tie against AFC Wimbledon last night, but ultimately succumbed to defeat as they were beaten 2-1 in a feisty affair at The Kings Marsh Stadium, writes Oscar Johnson.

A goal in either half was enough to secure victory for the visitors, who finished the game with 10 men after Luke Jenkins was sent off for a second bookable offence. Sudbury pulled one goal back but left it too late to find an equaliser as the Yellows’ Cup run came to an end.

The tie, which saw Sudbury host Football League opposition for the first time in their history, was an entertaining affair with both sides looking to attack from the outset.

Match action from AFC Sudbury versus AFC Wimbledon in the FA Youth Cup. Picture: Steve Screech (43713281)

The home side started brightest with Alfie Adams looking a persistent threat down the left flank, but fell behind after 25 minutes when a free kick was headed in at the far post by Dons defender Jenkins.

The gulf between the stature of the two clubs was far from obvious on the pitch as the Yellows continued to create chances, forcing Dons goalkeeper Matt Cox into a number of saves.

Josh Ambrose’s movement and pace upfront posed problems for the visiting defence and the striker thought he might have won a penalty when he was fouled on the edge of the box. The resulting free kick was well struck but saved comfortably by Cox.

Shortly after the restart, Jenkins was sent off after receiving a second booking for a rash challenge on the edge of the area. The resulting free kick was whipped across the face of goal but narrowly evaded a yellow shirt.

The hosts failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage and, instead, found themselves further behind when Dylan Adjei-Hersey dispatched an excellent free kick into the bottom left corner to double the visitors’ lead.

Sudbury nearly halved the deficit midway through the second half when Luke Hipkin’s quick free kick caught the Dons goalkeeper off his line, but the ball clipped the crossbar and bounced clear.

Sudbury eventually got their goal in the 90th minute when Shane Temple bundled in a low cross, but despite a significant amount of additional time after an earlier clash of heads, the hosts failed to find an equaliser.

The result brings an end to Sudbury’s impressive cup run, with their 7-0 thrashing of neighbours Bury in the previous round the highlight of their journey.

Wimbledon will now face Burnley in the next round, with the winner of that taking on Tottenham Hotspur in round four.

