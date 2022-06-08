AFC Sudbury have confirmed that Romario Dunne has agreed to remain with the club next term.

The striker joined the Yellows last summer from National League South outfit Braintree Town and he made a promising start to life at The MEL Group Stadium with four goals in his first 11 appearances.

However, his campaign was abruptly halted during October's Buildbase FA Trophy tie against Cray Valley PM by an anterior cruciate ligament injury which required surgery and a long period of rehabilitation.

Romario Dunne, who is working his way back to fitness, has agreed to stay at AFC Sudbury next season. Picture: Mecha Morton

In revealing that the ex-Hadleigh United frontman will be staying put for the upcoming 2022/23 term, a Sudbury statement added that Dunne is now back running on a treadmill and is planning to build up his fitness from there.

Speaking to the Suffolk Free Press last month, AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews said of the former Manchester City trainee: "We have got Romario Dunne who is working his backside off to get back in pre-season, but there will be no rush from our end.

“If he comes back in November/December time it would be a massive boost to us going into the second half of the season. Knowing the lad as I do there is no way I cannot see him coming back.”

Dunne is the fourth player to have committed to AFC for next season, joining three recent new recruits. Forward Nnamdi Nwachuku was first to arrive on May 20, followed by defender Joshua Pollard three days later.

And the third fresh face to have put pen to paper is Canvey Island's promotion-winning midfielder Harrison Chatting.

Meanwhile, off the pitch Sudbury have announced that Ronnie Egan has been added to the club's board of directors.