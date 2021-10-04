AFC Sudbury could be set to face one of non-league football's biggest teams after knocking higher-league Cheshunt out of the Emirates FA Cup at the weekend.

Youngster Luke Hipkin scored the only goal of the game in the first half at the MEL Group Stadium for the Yellows, who are through to the fourth qualifying round of the world's oldest cup competition for the fourth time in the club's history.

And today's draw could pair them with the likes of Southend United, Torquay United and Dagenham & Redbridge as National League clubs enter into the tournament. It is believed the draw will remain regionalised between the north and the south.

Sudbury celebrate their win over Cheshunt in the FA Cup. Picture: Mecha Morton

It continues the positive start at Sudbury for joint bosses Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop, with the duo having overseen eight clean sheets from their side's nine outings in all competitions. And now they are potentially just 90 minutes away from a place in the first round proper, which would match the exploits of the Sudbury side of 2000/01 when they took on Darlington – then a League Two outfit.

Meanwhile, while Sudbury were on FA Cup duty, fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division teams Bury Town and Stowmarket Town picked up three points – both scoring four goals in the process.

It was an entertaining afternoon for the 451 in attendance – the second highest Step 4 crowd in the country across the weekend – at the Denny Bros Stadium, where Bury overcame visiting Aveley 4-3.

Luke Hipkin was AFC Sudbury's match winner in the FA Cup. Picture: Mecha Morton

Cemal Ramadan, Baris Altintop and Ryan Horne all found the back of the net for the hosting Blues, while Ipswich Town loanee's Gerrard Buabo first goal for the club in the 78th minute proved to be decisive.

It was a more straightforward assignment for Stowmarket as they ran out 4-1 winners on the road at Hullbridge Sports.

George Bugg was the star of the show for the Old Gold & Blacks as he fired in a hat-trick after midfielder Jack Ainsley had given them a ninth-minute lead.

After the match Stowmarket, who played against 10 men for a large period following the dismissal of Hullbridge's Dexter Peter, announced the signing of former Bury and Sudbury player Tevan Allen.

Gerrard Buabo and Cemal Ramadan celebrate during Bury Town's win over Aveley on October 2, 2021. Picture: Neil Dady

However, it was not such a positive afternoon for Felixstowe & Walton United after they suffered a 3-0 defeat at Grays Athletic, which ended a run of back-to-back victories.

Up at Step 3 in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division, a first league win of the campaign continues to elude Needham Market following their 2-2 draw at home with Barwell.

Goals from Luke Ingram and Callum Page had the hosting Marketmen in the ascendancy, but the away team battled back for a share of the spoils at Bloomfields.

Kevin Horlock's side, who are second from bottom, have drawn five and lost the other three of their opening eight league fixtures.

Baris Altintop celebrates scoring for Bury Town against Aveley on October 2, 2021. Picture: Neil Dady

It was also a tough afternoon for Lowestoft Town as they suffered a 2-0 loss at Hednesford Town, while in the FA Cup league rivals Leiston suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Tamworth to end their interest in this season's competition.

Soham Town Rangers were also on the losing end of the scoreline in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division, going down 2-0 at home to Belper Town.

It is a result that snapped the Greens' mini winning sequence of two games and leaves them 16th in the table.

Tanner Call enjoyed an afternoon to remember in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division as he scored six times in Mildenhall Town's 8-0 trouncing of bottom-of-the-table Swaffham Town.

The forward scored hat-tricks in either half at Recreation Way, with defenders Casey Phillips and Charlie Hitch also adding their names to the scoresheet.

There was also plenty of goals in other matches in the division, with Whitton United suffering an 8-3 defeat at Fakenham Town while Walsham-le-Willows run out 4-3 winners at March Town United.

All of Walsham's goals – scored by Jamie Smith, Kieran Twinn, Ryan Clark and Charlie Norman – came during the first half in Cambridgeshire.

Thetford Town continued their recent upturn in form by recording a 3-1 win over visiting Newmarket Town, who were back in action after Tuesday's derby at Mildenhall was postponed because of the fuel shortage.

Shane Temple on the ball for AFC Sudbury against Cheshunt. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Elliot Smith, Joao Varela and Ryan Fuller all found the back of the net for the Brecklanders as they made it five victories in a row in all competitions.

In contrast, it is now four straight league defeats for a Newmarket team that started the new season by racking up six wins on the bounce.

Player-manager Marc Abbott scored with a free kick for Haverhill Rovers, but it was not enough to prevent his team from slipping to a 2-1 defeat at home to Kirkley & Pakefield.

The result means Rovers, who remain in the relegation zone, are still without a win at home in all competitions from five attempts this term.

There was brighter news for Long Melford as Jamie Griffiths' 90th-minute penalty secured them a 1-1 draw at home with Mulbarton Wanderers, and in turn made it one defeat in five league outings for Jamie Bradbury's charges.

AFC Sudbury's Christian Frimpong battles for possession against Cheshunt. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere in the division, Woodbridge Town (Wroxham, 5-0), Ely City (Gorleston, 3-0) and Lakenheath (Brantham Athletic, 1-0) all tasted defeats without troubling the scoreboard.

Diss Town moved back into the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North play-off places thanks to a 3-0 home victory at the expense of Leiston Reserves.

James Bemrose, who suffered a head injury last time out at Newmarket in the FA Vase, showed his powers of recovery by scoring twice alongside a goal from strike partner Ryan Gibbs.

As well as the three points, the victory marked a first in charge for recently-appointed management duo Matt Coote and Mark Sutcliffe.

James Bemrose wheels away to celebrate one of his goals for Diss over Leiston Reserves. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Framlingham Town went one better at basement side Wisbech St Mary, where they chalked up a 4-0 win. Joe Berry, Alex Ling, Oliver Mayhew and substitute Daniel Smith scored the goals for the Castlemen, who sit ninth, three points adrift of Diss.

Debenham LC's home clash with second-placed Whittlesey Athletic proved to be topsy-turvy affair that ended with six goals and the points being shared evenly.

The hosting Hornets were two goals up at the break courtesy of Kyron Andrews and Jay Cole, only for Whittlesey to respond in the second half with three goals to take the lead. However, Debenham got their point thanks to captain Cole's 77th-minute equaliser – his fifth goal of the season.

Meanwhile, at the top of the table Harleston Town were held to their first draw of the season – 0-0 at home with Parson Drove. Harleston remain five points clear at the summit, having played one game more than Whittlesey in second spot.

Ryan Gibbs was also on target for Diss Town. Picture: Mark Bullimore

As for Needham Market Reserves, they battled back from being two goals behind at Great Yarmouth Town, only to end up losing 3-2 on the Norfolk coast.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, leaders Ipswich Wanderers made light work of visiting Cornard United as they recorded a 6-1 victory at Humber Doucy Lane.

Teon Leggett, George Mrozek, Kris Rose, Ben Stannard, Jack Baker and own goal did the damage for Wanderers, while Cornard's consolation came courtesy of Charlie Lindoe.

Wanderers now hold a four-point advantage at the top, with the Ards sitting second from bottom having won just one of their 14 league fixtures.

Elsewhere, a brace from Jamie Bennett helped AFC Sudbury Reserves come out on top 4-3 at Newbury Forest, but it was not such a positive weekend for Halstead Town as they slipped to a 4-2 loss at Benfleet. Alfie Cleal scored both of the goals for the Humbugs, who have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.

It was also a tough afternoon for a Haverhill Borough team that were on the receiving end of a 5-0 defeat at home to Coggeshall United.

Midweek fixtures (Kick off 7.45pm unless otherwise stated)

Tuesday, October 5

CSS League Cup

Leiston v Lowestoft Town

Royston Town v Needham Market

Northern Premier League Midlands Division

Chasetown v Soham Town Rangers

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Newmarket Town v Ely City (follow @liamapicella on Twitter for updates)

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Cornard United v AFC Sudbury Reserves

Wednesday, October 6

Thurlow Nunn League First Division South

Coggeshall United v Halstead Town

