Gosfield School Cricket Academy student Will Monks hit an incredible 32 ball century in the school’s under-15s match against west Suffolk-based Culford School.

The incredible feat last Tuesday, which included 13 6s and four 4s took just one ball more than the all-time fastest hundred in world first-class cricket – set by David Hooks for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match in 1982.

Head coach at Gosfield School, Ben Stephens, retired 15-year-old Colchester-raised Monks once he reached his century in just the ninth over.

“It was incredible to watch” said Stephens. “One six cleared the house at the end of the ground and disappeared on to Halstead Road.

“His timing was perfect and all the sixes were so effortless. There were seven dot balls in the innings so still something to work on!”

Monk, who is an elite student in the school’s cricket academy and is currently studying for his GCSEs, plays his club cricket for Copford and is also a county and national level hockey player.

He said: “I was annoyed at getting a duck in the previous game against Brentwood in the Essex Cup so just wanted to put that right. I’m really pleased with my innings but also a little shocked!”

The school’s cricket academy recently added first-class South African cricketer Rubin Hermann, who also plays as Sudbury’s overseas professional, to its coaching staff.

Stephens quipped: “Rubin and I will be working with Will on those seven dot balls!"

Read more: EAPL round-up- leaders' unbeaten record falls as gap closes

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport