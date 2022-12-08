Scott Stannard will step into the ring in Bridlington on Saturday confident of landing his first national title and in doing so making more history for Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club.

The 17-year-old from Great Cornard booked his spot in the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs Championship (NABGC) final in the Class C (born in 2004/05) Under-57kg category with a unanimous semi-final victory in Bristol on Sunday.

In doing so he became the first Sudbury boxer to make the finals of the competition – previously known as the NABCs which includes ex-Welsh boxing star Joe Calzaghe among its former winners – since current club coach John Cullen in 1988.

Scott Stannard flanked by Sudbury ABC club coaches Jon Cullen (left) - the last member to reach the NABC final - and Neil Anderson Picture: Mark Westley

However, a victory for the former Thomas Gainsborough School pupil would see him become the first to win it.

Stannard went desperately close to a national title in May 2019 when losing the Schoolboys final in the England Boxing Championships on a split decision to Rotunda ABC’s Cain Alexander.

His performance still saw him awarded a place on the England Talent Programme though and become the first from his club to represent his country, making it to the GB Three Nations Championship final before losing.

Scott Stannard is declared the winner of his semi-final contest in the NABGC Boxing Championships in Bristol Picture: Contributed

Ahead of taking on a two-times national champion in Tom Welland from Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, on Sunday, he said: “I cannot wait, I’m really looking forward to boxing the guy.

“He is a good boy but I have beaten better boys before.

“At the Haringey Box Cup I beat the boy that beat him.”

Sudbury’s head coach Neil Anderson also shares his confidence having seen him comfortably see off Welsh area champion Jay Milne of Britton Ferry BC in the semi-final despite having suffered with Covid in the week.

Scott Stannard (right) with Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club head coach Neil Anderson ahead of his national final Picture: Mark Westley

“Scott wasn’t his usual fiery self but he just out-boxed the boy and didn’t get hit,” he said.

“He should be stronger this weekend and although he’s going up against a two-time national champion who I think has won four box cups in the last year, he can beat him.

“He suits him, he comes forward and tries to wear you down.

Scott Stannard trains 12 times a week from Sudbury ABC's gym on the site of the King's Head pub in Great Cornard Picture: Mark Westley

“Scott will look to pick him off if he comes in, it’ll be tough as he’s a fit kid.”

With Sudbury having a home show on Saturday, at the new venue of the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard (12pm)*, Anderson will be unable to attend the postponed finals day.

Instead, father-and-son coaches James and Connor Bleazard will be accompanying him to east Yorkshire venue.

Despite being in the second year of an engineering diploma course at West Suffolk College and combining it with paid work, Stannard trains twice a day for six days a week out of the Great Cornard club’s gym.

He hopes to go full-time with his boxing next year as he chases his professional dream, though would need the help of sponsorship to do so. Anyone interested in helping can reach him on 07930 396540.

* Tickets are available for Sudbury’s ABC’s Saturday show (12pm) on the door with adults priced at £15 and under16s £7 with 16 Sudbury boxers pencilled in for action.