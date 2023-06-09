Felixstowe & Walton United manager Stuart Boardley believes he may have acquired the missing piece of his promotion puzzle jigsaw after ending his pursuit of striker Josh Mayhew.

It comes after Mayhew contributed 10 goals from 40 appearances, a high proportion of which came as a substitute, as he played second fiddle to 49-goal Nnmadi Nwachuku in AFC Sudbury’s promotion-winning campaign from their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Mayhew joined Sudbury from a prolific spell at Stowmarket Town last summer, following his former manager Rick Andrews over to The MEL Group Stadium.

Josh Mayhew has made the switch from AFC Sudbury to Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Felixstowe & Walton United FC

But Andrews made a shock exit from the south Suffolk club earlier this week, and the striker’s departure adds to those of George Cocklin, Harrison Chatting, Sak Hassan and fellow forward Josh Stokes, the latter who has moved into the professional ranks with Aldershot Town. It is thought the greater travelling distances in their new Southern League Premier Division Central were behimd most of those.

Seasiders’ boss Boardley. "I am pleased to have Josh on board, he is a player that we have admired for many years, have spoken to on several occasions, but have not been able to get a deal over the line.

“I'm delighted to finally get his signature as I think we've been missing an out-and-out goalscorer in the group, Josh will certainly give us that.”

Josh Mayhew hit double figures in goals for AFC Sudbury last season despite mainly being used from the bench as second choice to Nnamdi Nwachuku Picture: Mecha Morton

Mayhew said: "I'm delighted to finally sign for the club. I'm excited by the ambition and squad that Boards has put together and I wanted to be a part of that.

“Hopefully I can come in, score goals and contribute towards us being successful this season.”

Felixstowe, who will begin their pre-season by hosting Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich Town squad, include Mayhew’s former Stowmarket team-mates Tom Bullard and Jack Ainsley among their other new signings.

The 2023/24 Isthmian League season begins on August 12.