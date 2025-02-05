Seven tries in Sudbury’s first home game of the year was too much for a strong North Walsham side as the Blues bounced back from defeat with a 45-28 victory in Regional 1 South East to draw level on points with third-placed Old Northamptonains.

Resplendent in their new centenary year kit, which will be worn by any Sudbury team playing at home this year, Cameron Greenhall’s side did not disappoint on its first outing.

The Blues were ahead within three minutes with Jack Firth scoring from close range and Sam Rust kicking the first of his four conversions.

Sudbury’s centenary kits got their first match airing gainst North Walsham Picture: Lucy Cowling

Walsham brought the deficit back to one with two penalty kicks from distance.

Sudbury, dominating the lineout and maintaining field position, extended their lead via a quick tap penalty which saw Henry Cowling run in from close.

A rolling maul from a five lineout produced Walsham’s first try 20 minutes in.

Sudbury’s opening try scorer Jack Firth wins a line-out in the home victory against North Walsham at Sudbury Rugby Club Picture: Lucy Cowling

Sam Bixby replied from a move which started from a lineout and then several phases of back and forth play until a gap was created in the defensive line.

Sudbury, who had been defending well, scored the final try of the half when Firth again went over from close range for the bonus point with Walsham adding via another penalty.

The Blues brought on Jonny Taylor for the second half for his first appearance in nine months. And he was soon back in scoring mode as he and Nathan Atherton made strong wing runs and after a rolling maul, Taylor finished.

Cowling then dotted down twice more, including a nice run, to complete his hat-trick either side of a North Walsham try before the plucky visitors ended the scoring with another forward-dominated score.

Sudbury rugby players gave the club's new centenary kits their first match airing in the 45-28 victory against North Walsham at Whittome Field Picture: Lucy Cowling

Sudbury now have a fixtureless weekend ahead of returning at Oundle.