As the youngest chairman in Sudbury Rugby Club’s history Shaun Smith is hoping he can help knit it together better from the inside out.

The 29-year-old is still playing in the men’s first team but has this season stepped up to replace outgoing figurehead Lloyd Felton, who ended a four-year tenure at July’s AGM due to work commitments.

The chairmanship is one he is also doing alongside his existing other club roles, helping to coach the boy’s under-13s as well as the recently-formed ladies side.

Shaun Smith has taken over as chairman of Sudbury Rugby Club aged 29 Picture: Mecha Morton

And he believes his direct involvement on both sides can see him realise his big aim of helping foster more of a one club feel for the 20 sides housed at Whittome Field.

“I believe it is a bit of a unique situation to Sudbury, having a younger chairman who is still playing, especially with the first team,” said the Little Cornard resident who has come right the way through the club from under-7s.

“The club has given me so much since day dot, it is probably the second biggest impact to my family on myself so it was the best channel I found I could give back and make it a place I would hopefully see it being.”

Shaun Smith is looking to provide a more joined up club experience for teams across the board from his time in head office at Whittome Field Picture: Mecha Morton

Although he says he is building on the good work left behind following Felton’s tenure, he does believe he can add something different to the role to achieve a more family feel throughout the club.

Winger Smith, previously a club captain during Ben Scully’s tenure coaching the first XV and a spell as vice chairman, said: “It’s easy to pick faults in a sinking ship whereas the club is in a good place when I came in so it has just been trying to round the edges and make the pieces fit a bit better.

“My main aim would just be to have a connection right through the club from the management committee and presidents to our very valued members coming into under-6s and everything inbetween.

“It is the only bit I think in the past has not been so clean and effective and you have different groups and we should be one big massive entity as Sudbury Rugby Club with everyone knowing everybody.

Shaun Smith is still playing in the men's first team and has been with the club since under-7s Picture: Mecha Morton

“Walking down the High Street one day I would like an under-6 to look up and say ‘I’ve seen him play, he is one of the Sudbury first team’.

“I also want everybody at the club to feel just as important as everyone else.”

Of the benefits of being still involved in his other playing and coaching roles, he said: “There’s nothing wrong with more mature people in these roles but I think you can have a bit of a disconnect with some of the younger age groups and also the actual playing side where you have a bit of a separation.

“Hopefully that is something we are closing, with a new younger management committee now in place, through policy and how we do things but also having people that are physically doing both sides.”

He added: “It is really nice to see policy affects directly rather than just waiting for feedback from.

“Being down the club you get to see how things can impact straight away.”

* Sudbury, who lost 30-10 at home to Tunbridge Wells last weekend, travel to a Tring side on Saturday who lie two places ahead of them in the Regional 1 South East table in third.

* Former Sudbury youth player Connie Powell was an unused replacement during England’s 13-7 victory over France in their second Pool C match at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand last Saturday.

With the victory having secured The Red Roses a quarter-final spot, the Hadleigh-raised hooker has been handed her first start in the final pool game against South Africa on Sunday (5.45am BST).