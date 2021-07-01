Ollie Sims is looking to reignite his love of football back at his home club Cornard United.

It was in February that the former Thomas Gainsborough pupil was dealt a bitter blow when he was among a raft of under-23s squad members who had their Colchester United contracts terminated.

News of the attacking midfielder’s next destination being Step 6 in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South may have raised a few eyebrows, but for Sims it was about much more than the level.

Ollie Sims in action for Colchester United Under-23s against Charlton Athletic Picture: Tom West

“I felt like I never got an opportunity at Colchester and I am now somewhere I will be more appreciated than tolerated,” the Great Cornard-based 20-year-old told the Free Press.

“I was at Cornard Dynamos when I was young for a number of years, winning the league with them, so it is good to be back at my boyhood club.

“It is literally down the road for me and I am just looking forward to getting back enjoying football and scoring goals and everything.”

Ollie Sims pictured at St James' Park after being called up to the Colchester United first-team squad for their League Two match at Exeter City in May 2018 Picture: Richard Blaxall / Colchester United

The player who has been with Colchester since under-12s, signing his first professional contract in January 2019, was not short of other options though.

“To be fair there was quite a few offers on the table at the time actually,” he said, having already experienced non-league football during loan spells with Bowers & Pitsea and Leiston.

“I did say to Tom (Clark, Cornard manager) I want to get somewhere under my belt for the season and sign somewhere ASAP.

“It was not just Cornard, there were a few teams at a higher level and a few pro teams that wanted me to go to trials. With Cornard I can just sign and get guaranteed game time and minutes.

Joe Whight, who left AFC Sudbury this week, looks to get the ball off Great Cornard's Ollie Sims during a pre-season friendly with Colchester United Under-23s Picture: Clive Pearson

“Tom seems like a top man. He likes me a lot and he said he has full faith in me.

“When a manager says that to you it makes you want to play for them and do well.”

Looking back on his time with the U’s, Sims picks out an FA Youth Cup tie against Arsenal and being called into the first-team match-day squad for a season-ending game at Exeter City as his highlights.

The former saw him go up against now established Premier League stars Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in a home quarter-final tie in March 2018.

He had earned the penalty which levelled the tie up at 1-1 at half-time before they eventually lost 5-1.

“It was probably one of my best games I played,” he said, with his first-team call-up having happened as a 17-year-old later that season.

But although he is committed to helping Cornard push for promotion in 2021/22, he is not writing off a professional career yet.

“I am not done with thinking my football career is over,” he said.

“Cornard has always been a club that is just on my doorstep and I’ve always felt welcomed there.

“I think with this season coming up I am hopeful we can be right at the top and hopefully progress to the next league and go from there.”

Cornard were 14th after 12 matches in the First Division North when the 2020/21 campaign was abandoned due to Covid-19 earlier this year.

The Ards received a lateral transfer to the South Division in the FA’s post-season restructure.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury