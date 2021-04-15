Captain Adam Mansfield believes a good start is going to be key to his Sudbury side’s Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) title ambitions in 2021.

The Talbots were crowned back-to-back champions across 2017 and 2018 before surrendering their crown to Frinton-on-Sea 12 months later.

Last year was very different for all concerned due to Covid-19, with the EAPL being split into North and South groups to allow for a shortened campaign.

Adam Mansfield (right) will captain Sudbury again in 2021 but Tom Huggins (left) is unlikely to be available during the first half of the season Picture: Mark Westley

Mansfield’s men finished second in the South Group behind newly-promoted Sawston & Babraham, to whom they lost a final-day shootout.

However, this time around Mansfield is confident that there is enough quality within the ranks to challenge for top honours once again, especially if they can get some early points on the board.

“The aim every year for this club is the try to win the league,” he said.

Adam Dellar, pictured in action for former club Haverhill, has joined Sudbury to test himself in the East Anglian Premier League Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s a largely similar group to last year and we know that there are plenty of players in the side capable of winning games of cricket.

“Like any season and any sport you play, to win a league you almost certainly need to start well.

“If you don’t, you need to reassess and are always playing catch up. There are some good sides at this level so you cannot afford to fall too far behind.

“If we play to our best we can know we can beat anyone in the league – that’s the standards we’ve set.

England Over-50s international Sean Cooper, bowling for previous club Bury St Edmunds, has joined Sudbury for the 2021 campaign Picture: Mecha Morton

“It would be nice to win the league again, but we’re going to have to overcome a lot of good teams to do it.”

In terms of winter additions, Sudbury have brought in Sean Cooper and Adam Dellar, from Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill respectively.

Cooper – an England Over-50s international – will bolster the bowling ranks, while Dellar is set to bat in the middle order.

Mansfield added: “Sean will give us some control with the ball.

“We’re not a side that blasts teams away by taking lots of wickets quickly. We go about our business more steady and methodically and Sean will help us in that way.

“Adam gives us some more depth in the middle order.

“We have a lot of batsmen that can bat anywhere in the order, so it’s about having options and finding the right order to make it all work.”

Dadswell forced to pull out of deal

Meanwhile, the club has been busy during the last fortnight working on a deal to bring in an overseas player.

South African batsman Shane Dadswell had agreed to join Sudbury, but a back injury has prevented him from travelling over.

Instead, Sudbury are now close to sealing a deal for another South African – all-rounder Rubin Hermann.

The 24-year-old is a top order batsman who also offers a spin option with the ball.

There is still some paperwork to be completed and Hermann will need to quarantine, but there is hope he will be available for selection on the weekend of May 8.

Sudbury will also be without Tom Huggins for Saturday’s curtain-raiser at home to Cambridge (11am).

Huggins continues to coach at the club, but his commitments with Essex means he is likely to be unavailable to play for at least the first half of the season.

