Cornard United striker Scott Sloots has linked up with Brantham Athletic.

Sloots was the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side's top scorer last term, weighing in with 19 goals from just 17 appearances.

He's found the back of the net on a further two occasions this season, but has now opted to make the jump up to Step 5 with Brantham.

Scott Sloots has swapped Cornard for Brantham. Picture: D&G Photography

Sloots told the Brantham website: "Im happy to be making the move to Brantham. When Bruvs (Michael Brothers, manager) got in contact with me and spoke about the club's plans for the season, it had me interested and excited to join the club and start playing."

As well as Cornard, Sloots has also turned out for Long Melford and Stanway Rovers in recent campaigns.