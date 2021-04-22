Sudbury make the long trip to Great Witchingham on Saturday (11am) with an added weapon in their arsenal.

With the arrival of overseas professional Rubin Hermann from his native South Africa complicated by Covid-19 restrictions, the Talbots moved swiftly to bring in a fellow player with rainbow nation roots.

Opening batsman and spin bowler Cornelius Johannes (CJ) van der Walt flew in from Northern Ireland, where he has been playing for County Atrim’s Carrickfergus CC in the country of his wife’s birth, to make his debut at the weekend.

And the 24-year-old Ireland Premier League experienced player will have a point to prove in Norfolk after his disappointing Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League debut.

While Sudbury (235) went on to celebrate a 75-run victory at home to Cambridge (160), Van der Walt was caught off the the first ball he faced.

His replacement Mansfield himself then fell to his second ball before Darren Batch (35) and Ben Parker (89) put on 95 for the third wicket.

While Paddy Sadler starred with the ball (4-23), Van der Walt will also be looking for his first wicket as well as runs this weekend, bowling four overs for 16 runs.

“He is a good young lad who is travelling over from Ireland each week and they’ll be plenty more to come from him,” said Mansfield.

“We are still waiting on the visa to come through for Ruebin so we felt we would benefit as a club with a sub-pro. He has played a bit of professional T20 cricket in Ireland’s newly-formed first-class system.”

Club chairman Louis Brooks confirmed an agent had helped them cover the absence of Hermann with the latter – who is a replacement for the injured Shane Dadswell – anticipated to be available next month, possibly from May 8.

In the meantime, Van der Walt is also helping out with the club's junior sessions on Friday nights.

