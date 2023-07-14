Newly-promoted AFC Sudbury have been handed a home start to their 2023/24 Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central campaign with fellow Suffolk sides Leiston and Needham Market each facing six-hour round-trips on the opening Saturday on August 5.

Marc Abbott’s new-look Sudbury side – who are being rebuilt after 16 of their Isthmian League North Division promotion-winning squad departed due to budget cuts and a geographical relocation to the Midlands-derived Southern League – will kick off life back at Step 3 at home to Barwell (8th last season).

For Kevin Horlock’s Needham side it’s a 288 round-mile trip to face Stratford Town, who finished three places above them in 14th in 2022/23, while Chris Wigger and Darren Eadie’s losing play-off semi-finalists Leiston will make the 354 mile trek to Halesowen Town, just outside Birmingham, and back.

AFC Sudbury fans, celebrating their play-off final victory against Grays Athletic, are set for some new adventures in the Midlands-derived Southern League

Like Sudbury, Halesowen are newly-promoted, coming via the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands play-offs, and are back in the league following a two-season gap.

Sudbury supporters’ first taste of an away day in the division comes on the second weekend on August 12 – and it will be one of their longest of the season as they go to Alvechurch (11th), a 302-mile round-trip taking roughly two hours 50 minutes each way.

AFC Telford – relegated form the National League North last term – is the furthest trip for the Suffolk trio and one they would have all been desperate not to see come out on a mid-week date.

And fortunately, the fixture computer has been kind with Needham the first visitors on a 358-mile round-trip (about 3hrs each way) on Saturday, September 23. Leiston are next up with their 398-mile round-trip (about 3hrs 46mins e/w) on Saturday, January 13 while Sudbury visit the Shropshire outfit – a 346-mile round-trip (about 3hrs 19mins e/w) on Saturday, February 24.

The first Suffolk derby falls on the Monday, August 28 (bank holiday) when Leiston play host to Needham Market with the return fixture taking place in a Boxing Day blockbuster at Bloomfields.

Sudbury fans will have to wait until Tuesday, September 26 for their first all-county fixture in their new league with Leiston making the long trip across Suffolk for the evening fixture. Sudbury will then go to Victory Road on Saturday, January 27.

Needham do not meet Sudbury until a New Year’s Day fixture at the Yellows’ MEL Group Stadium with the return derby at Bloomfields set for Monday, April 1 (Easter Monday).

Sudbury’s Boxing Day fixture sees them travel to Hertfordshire-based Berkhampstead, situated about 20 minutes past Hemel Hempstead.

The final round of fixtures takes place on Saturday, April 27 with all the Suffolk sides facing long trips. Needham are away at Redditch United (Worcestershire), Leiston at Long Eaton United (Derbyshire) and Sudbury at Leamington (Warwickshire).