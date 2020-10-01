The togetherness on and off the pitch at AFC Sudbury was a key reason as to why goalkeeper Luca Collins has returned from promotional rivals Heybridge Swifts in the wake of Paul Walker’s injury absence.

With their multiple club award winner facing a lengthy period out due to injury, the 20-year-old was the instigator behind his permanent return to a club where he spent two years in their academy.

“I made contact as I heard that Sudbury were looking for a keeper because obviously Walker has been injured which is unfortunate because he is brilliant,” said the former Southend United and Ipswich Town youth player who was the Swifts’ number one.

Luca Collins made his return to AFC Sudbury in the 3-2 defeat at Felixstowe & Walton UnitedPicture: Dave Francis (42487360)

“I’m back where I enjoy playing with everyone I know and I know the club well so it made sense really.

“Heybridge was brilliant. They are top people over there and it is just football really.”

Asked if he felt he had unfinished business at AFC, having only made a handful of first-team appearances before leaving for Witham Town two years ago, the Chelmsford-based player said: “Yes. We have a good squad this year and everyone has stayed together for a good few years and that is what this club has and many other clubs don’t.

Luca Collins in action for AFC Sudbury during his first spell at the club in 2018Picture: Mecha Morton

“They have a great togetherness and I think I fit right in with everyone I know. Hopefully we can be up there.

“It is a great set up from the bottom up. I have really missed it and am really happy to be back.”

With the transfer having not gone through in time, academy stopper Josh Blunkell played in Saturday’s 2-1 Buildbase FA Trophy defeat at home to Barking. But Collins, who had a trial at Colchester United in 2018 and had started Heybridge’s first two games, made his return in AFC’s 3-2 league defeat at Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday.

And he is set to play in front of the home fans again on Saturday when the Yellows host Hullbridge Sports in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division (3pm).

Luca Collins made his return to AFC Sudbury in the 3-2 defeat at Felixstowe & Walton UnitedPicture: Dave Francis (42487363)

And manager Mark Morsley has not ruled out Collins being able to retain the starting position when Walker is fit again.

“We had other keepers lined up to come in but the decision I made was he was familiar with the group and the club,” he said. “He wanted to come back and he wanted to leave a very strong Step 4 football club to come and play for us.

“If Paul’s injury becomes extended we know we have got a very good goalkeeper (in) as back-up. And actually, he could come in the building and be outstanding and keep the shirt.”

Paul Walker in pre-season trainingPicture: Clive Pearson

Walker, a football coach for Haverhill-based Dellar Sports Coaching, which now does the AFC Sudbury community coaching, is waiting to see if he requires surgery. He suffered a fractured cheek bone and eye socket as well as experiencing blurred vision, as a result of a collision with a Stamford AFC player during last Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat in Lincolnshire.