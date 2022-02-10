Louis Brooks believes the addition of two spinning all-rounders with clear pedigree can play a key role in ensuring Sudbury return to fighting at the top end of the East Anglian Premier League this year.

After winning the region’s top level of club cricket in 2017 and 2018 before finishing third in 2019, the Talbots only managed a fourth-from-bottom ninth in the return to the full league format in 2021.

There have been five departures from that side ahead of returning to winter training but the two incomings have chairman Brooks believing they can get back to challenging in the top half again.

Sri Lankan Lasith Lakshan, 26, will replace South African Rubin Hermann as the Friars Street club’s overseas professional for 2022 while their double title-winner Ben Reece has agreed to return from divisional rivals Frinton-on-Sea.

Both will add spin options to newly-installed captain Paddy Sadler’s side, as well as boosting Sudbury’s top order.

On their new overseas signing, who will combine his club coaching role with a day job at club sponsors Gosfield School like in previous years, Brooks said: “We wanted to try and go for an all-rounder as I think we lacked a bit of control last year so we wanted to go for a spin option.

“He has got good stats in England; he’s played for Accrington in the Lancashire league, he’s played in the Cumbrian Premier League and for Southgate in the Middlesex League.

“So he’s had four or five good years in England which is what we really wanted.

“He plays first-class cricket for Galle out in Sri Lanka. He has actually been opening the batting for them this year in the one-dayers.

“He’s a nice lad and a good coach who is keen.

“Hopefully he can get us runs and wickets as well as do a good job with the coaching.”

The top order right-handed batter and right-arm spin bowler is set to arrive in time to make his first appearance in the league opener with Witham at Friars Street on April 16.

He will also be joined by fellow spinner Reece.

“Again, you get two players in one as an all-rounder,” said Brooks.

“He was a really good player for Frinton last year so it’s good to get him back after two years as he’s part of the furniture really, having been with us since the juniors. He will bring a lot to the team, definitely, and around the club as a whole.”

Meanwhile, after just a season with the Talbots England Over-50s international Sean Cooper has returned to Worlington while Oliver Riddick has gone back to Bury St Edmunds. Billy Moulton Day will be at Friars Streeet on the opening day but as a Witham player while Ryan Vickery has also departed.

And despite the three-player deficit from last year, Brooks does not think further additions are a must.

“Everyone would like to get a few more in but there is nothing concrete,” he said.

“We’ll have to wait and see but we’ve got a good bunch of lads, a good team. The second and third team got promoted (so give options).

“We’re really happy with Reecey and Lasith, that should help and if we get anyone else that is a bonus but if not we’ll be good and we’ll go for it.”

The league is set to run with 11 teams this year following Burwell & Exning having pulled out citing a lack of players. It is not yet known what it will mean for relegation in 2022, while the committee is considering a number of options for 2023.