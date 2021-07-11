Steve Holder's squad building at Hadleigh United has continued over the weekend with the arrival of three more new players – including the son of a former Ipswich Town striker.

On Friday the Brettsiders announced the arrival of striker Harry Brown, who became Holder's first addition since taking over as manager from Christian Appleford last month.

And now the club has announced a further trio of signings, including Marcel Kiwomya.

Marcel Kiwomya (left) has signed for Steve Holder's (right) Hadleigh United

Kiwomya, who has previously been part of Ipswich's academy, was most recently playing for East Bergholt United in the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division.

His dad Chris will be well known to fans of the Tractor Boys, having made more than 200 appearances for the club between 1987 and 1995 when he left to join Arsenal.

Also signing on at Millfield is Ryan Taylor – a centre-back from Anglian Combination Premier Division side Mundford who has also been on the books of Bury Town.

Ryan Taylor (left) has signed for Hadleigh United

Another former Bury player – Dan Hammett – has also agreed to link up with Holder's squad.

The winger, who has Step 4 experience from his time with the Blues, scored for Hadleigh in their eye-catching 4-1 friendly against higher-league Coggeshall Town yesterday afternoon.

