AFC Sudbury Academy star Josh Stokes wrote his name into A134 derby folklore by scoring twice and having a big hand in the other as the Yellows inflicted a 3-0 Emirates FA Cup defeat on previously unbeaten hosts Bury Town.

In front of more than 700 supporters at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium the 18-year-old third year played a starring role as his side dumped their biggest rivals out of the famous competition in first round qualifying.

It was from the Shotley-based attacker's throughball that Lionel Ainsworth was able to get clear before Nnamdi Nwachuku applied the close-range finish for the opening goal after 20 minutes.

Josh Stokes, second from left, celebrates his second and his side's third goal at Bury Town in front of the travelling AFC Sudbury supporters Picture: Mecha Morton

While Bury squandered their chances Stokes showed them what clinical looked like in the second half. His finishes in the 57th and 81st minutes to wrap up an unforgettable afternoon that has the club dreaming of repeating last year's magic cup run which saw them reach the first round proper.

Bury went into the game unchanged from Monday's 2-2 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division draw between the sides with youngster Max Sherlock and back-up 'keeper Ben Mayhew filling out the bench.

Sudbury boss Rick Andrews, however, opted for three changes with Josh Blunkell, who had been loaned back from Wycombe Wanderers due to an injury to goalkeeper Alfie Stronge, replacing youngster Ryan Dunne. Midfielder Jake Turner was back available and came in for Ben Hunter, who picked up a gashed leg on Monday while Somalian international Sak Hassan started ahead of George Cocklin.

Josh Stokes wasted an early chance from the edge of the area for Sudbury but it was Bury who made the stronger start once again, forcing four corners in the opening nine minutes. Charley Barker's first delivery had to be touched over Blunkell's crossbar while calls for a penalty on Cemal Ramadan on the latter of the qaurtet, after he hit the deck, did not interest the referee.

It was the Yellows who took the lead in the 20th minute though amid big appeals for offside from the Bury's players, officials and supporters. A breakaway move saw Lionel Ainsworth run through from Stokes' delightful lofted pass and the former professional had rolled the ball past the on-rushing Ridd before Nwachuku helped it over the line from close-range.

Despite the anger the goal sparked, subsequent video footage posted on Twitter seemed to show him to be level or just behind Ainsworth.

It certainly seemed to rock the Blues who lost their early rhythm with only a goalline block denying Nwachuku a second following a corner eight minutes later before the referee blew for a foul in the follow-up passage.

A melee broke out up the other end in the 37th minute as the referee decided to book Ramadan for a dive after he felt he had engineered contact with Joshua Pollard's leg with his opposite number also subsequently shown a yellow card after things died down.

Bury did get their composure back as the half came to a close and should have got themselves level after Ramadan helped on a Carlos Edwards deep free kick delivery into the box but former Sudbury man Cruise Nydazayo hit his shot straight at Blunkell.

Edwards saved his goalkeeper Ridd's blushes early in the second half when the former Trinidad & Tobago international was on hand to clear after the Ipswich Town loanee dropped a routine catch from Turner's deep dree kick.

But another error of judgment in the 57th minute proved more costly, seeing him picking the ball out of his net for a second time.

Nydazayo had seen his positive run halted by Turner and Ridd had then flown out of his area to sweep up the subsequent long ball forward but lost the race to Stokes. The youngster then made the narrowing angle look easy as he applied the perfect finish from out on the right.

Sudbury goalscorer Josh Stokes is put under pressure by Bury's Ryan Horne Picture: Mecha Morton

From there on Bury huffed and puffed as they looked to find a way back into the tie while Sudbury were happy to soak up the pressure and look to hit them on the break.

Marley Andrews caught Ridd out of position with an effort from inside his own area but it dribbled just wide of his right-hand post.

Bury could have sparked life back into the tie with 20 minutes to go but Barker could only push his shot the wrong side of the post from a good position after Harrison Chatting had been caught in possession.

AFC Sudbury go close to doubling their advantage in the first half but Lewis Ridd was grateful for a goalline block Picture: Mecha Morton

Five minutes later Ramadan had a sniff of goal as the ball deflected into his path but his close-range header was straight at Blunkell.

The Sudbury loanee had to be alert to touch Johnson's header over his crossbar with 11 minutes to go but the outcome of the tie was put beyond doubt a couple of minutes later.

Substitute Josh Mayhew was played in down the left and he cut back inside before his cross picked out Stokes who provided a cool finish across goal after taking the ball down.

Josh Blunkell was back in goal for AFC Sudbury after being loaned back from Wycombe Wanderers to cover an injury to Alfie Stronge Picture: Mecha Morton

Stokes was taken off to a big ovation from the away following with a few minutes of normal time remaining and try as they might with their changes, Bury could not mount a telling response while Mayhew's late tame effort could have made it four.

Still unbeaten Sudbury (7 games) will now await Monday's lunchtime draw to find out who they will be playing and where second round qualifying while Bury will regroup and focus on bouncing back in Friday's home Isuzu FA Trophy tie with Stowmarket Town (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury supporters celebrate their side's third goal on a memorable afternoon Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury Town: Ridd, Hood, Edwards, Horne (Sherlock 82'), Johnson, White, Nydazayo, Watkins, Ramadan, Barker (Mills 70'), Maughn (Gardner 70'). Unused subs: Yaxley, Fenn, Henman-Mason, Mayhew (gk).

Booked: White (13'), Ramadan (37').

AFC Sudbury: Blunkell, Brown, Andrews, Chatting, Grimwood, Pollard, Ainsworth (Mayhew 77'), Turner (Cocklin 87'), Nwachuku, Stokes (Kirk 88'), Hassan. Unused subs: Dunne (gk), Shaw.

Booked: Pollard (37').

Attendance: 716

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Josh Stokes. His two goals were just reward for an energetic and intelligent display from the home-grown teenage talent.