AFC Sudbury returned to action at The MEL Group Stadium this afternoon with Josh Stokes' first-half strike proving enough for a 1-0 victory against Harlow Town.

The 18-year-old showed his ability to burst on to a throughball and provide a calm finish in the 34th minute in what was a good first test for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division hopefuls.

It came a week on from their first training session, having been put through their paces three times while equivalent level Harlow had started the weekend previously and won 2-0 against Stanway Rovers in their first friendly on Tuesday.

Josh Stokes scores what proved to be the only goal of the match as AFC Sudbury recorded a 1-0 home win over Harlow Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Manager Rick Andrews was unexpectedly back in the dugout following getting back from his trans-Atlantic holiday earlier today, though with his jetlag Dale Brooks was in charge.

With captain Joe Grimwood unavailable, Reece Harris took on the armband for Sudbury whose line-up featured five of their eight new signings. Attacking players Namdi Nwachuku and Dave Cowley both started on the bench while Josh Mayhew was unavailable.

Despite Sudbury seeing more of the ball it was the visitors who looked the more likely scorers in the opening 20 minutes. But a routine save from Fabion Sim's header at a corner was all Alfie Stronge had to field, while youngster Josh Stokes was not able to get a shot away in time after being put in behind the defence in the best chance for the hosts.

Josh Stokes started in a front two with former professional Lionel Ainsworth Picture: Richard Marsham

Another breakaway AFC move, soon after play resumed from a mid-half drinks break, saw Harris' angled shot deflected wide.

There was a good lung-busting run down the right from Stowmarket recruit Ollie Brown past the half-hour mark but he could not find anyone with his cut-back.

Soon after the Yellows took a 34th minute lead when Stokes bore in on goal after taking a long pass in his stride and held off the defender well before converting from inside the penalty area.

Harris flashed a free kick over the angle of post and bar as the hosts look to quickly double their lead.

AFC Sudbury assistant manager Dale Brooks was in charge of the team Picture: Richard Marsham

Up the other end Stronge had been commanding his box confidently in a defence which had Harry Critchley moved inside to centre-back alongside new signing and locally-based Joshua Pollard.

As the half drew to a close Harlow's number 10 Alfie Attrill sent a dipping volley just over his bar.

Sudbury emerged for the second half with two changes, Nwachuku for Ainsworth and Josh Blunkell taking Stronge's place in goal, while Harlow opted for two outfield alterations as well as their goalkeeper.

Ben Hunter was back in AFC Sudbury colours following his transfer back to the club from a season spent with higher-league Leiston Picture: Richard Marsham

The hosts were put under concerted pressure early on with a few late blocks, notably from Jake Turner, preventing Blunkell from having to be called into action.

Play soon swung to the other end with Stokes firing a snap-shot well over.

Great Cornard-based Joshua Pollard was one of the seven post-season signings on display for the first time Picture: Richard Marsham

Nwachuku then showed what he was about by winning a race to a long pass and turning inside his marker before a curling shot from outside the area was comfortably saved by Ashlee Jones.

Sudbury's good spell continued with Stokes trying a shot on the turn from out wide that found the side-netting.

More substitutes began to be introduced by both sides from the hour mark.

New AFC Sudbury signing Ollie Brown chases down the ball with a Harlow Town winger Picture: Richard Marsham

Following the mid-interval drinks, which saw further changes for both, Sudbury's Somalia international Sak Hassan bore in on goal but took too long to pull the trigger, Simms executing a great sliding challenge.

Turner, one of only two home players to see out the 90 minutes along with Harris, could not get enough purchase on a long-range effort to trouble Jones.

Harlow went close to a leveller in the last 10 minutes but Aleko Aliaj's shot, following some neat footwork, rebounded back off the angle of post and bar.

The visitors continued to look threatening but Sam Bayoli could not make their later pressure count with an effort that sailed over Blunkell's crossbar.

All in all there was not a lot between the sides whose main goal of minutes in legs of everyone present on what was a sweltering afternoon, was mission accomplished.

Sudbury are back in action on Thursday when last season's joint manager Angelo Harrop brings his Braintree Town side, who ply their trade two levels higher in the National League South, back to his former club (7pm).

AFC Sudbury: Stronge (Blunkell 46'), Brown (Cowley 71'), Harris (c), Cocklin (Hassan 61'), Pollard (Ladbrook 80'), Critchley (Carroll 70'), Turner, Chatting (Kirk 71'), Stokes (Andrews 61'), Ainsworth (Nwachuku 46'), Hunter (Byrne 75' ).

Harlow Town: Jones (Nicol 46'), Luque, Eadie (Berg 46'), Simms, Steele, McIntosh, Maagbe (Aliaj 46'), Gordon (c), Read, Attrill, Protic (Bayoli 46'). Other used subs past the hour mark: Ling, Aliaj, Appiah, Horgan.

Attendance: 174