Tonight's all-Suffolk affair between Felixstowe & Walton United and AFC Sudbury has been postponed.

The two sides had been due to meet at the Goldstar Ground with both looking to ignite their bid to make a late push for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off places.

However, with the impact of Storm Eunice expected to last for much of the day, the decision has been taken to call off the fixture and reschedule for a later date.

Going into the encounter, joint Sudbury boss Angelo Harrop – speaking after Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to lower-league Mildenhall Town – had called on his players to show they had learned lessons from recent Suffolk derby disappointment.

For Felixstowe, this marks a second postponement in a row after Tuesday's trip to Bury Town in the second round of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.