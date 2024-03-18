AFC Sudbury will face Stowupland Falcons in this season’s MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup Final.

Jess Allen and Yasmin Drake each scored twice as AFC Sudbury defeated Needham Market 4-0 in Sunday’s semi-final at Bury Town FC.

The higher-league Yellows, who led 1-0 at the interval, netted three goals in a 10-minute spell in the second-half to underline their superiority and knock-out the holders.

AFC Sudbury Women's Jess Allen celebrates one of her two goals in her side's 4-0 win against holders Needham Market Women in the semi-final of the Suffolk Women's Cup Picture: Steve Screech

AFC Sudbury manager Luke Mallett said: “I am over the moon really. From the first minute we tried to get the ball down and play and they dropped off us a little bit which played into our hands because once we settled and got the ball down, we got our passes going and patterns of play and I was really happy with the performance.

“Once we got that first goal it gave us confidence. I think everyone knows when Sudbury and Needham play it is a rivalry and a contested game and for our nerves the goal settled us down massively.

“When we came out for the second half they pushed us for the first two or three minutes and we got caught out a little bit, but once we got the second the goals were flowing after that and we settled into the game really well.”

AFC Sudbury Women's players Chloe Brame (left), Jess Allen (centre) and Yasmin Drake (right) celebrate during their 4-0 Suffolk Women's Cup victory against Needham Market Picture: Steve Screech

Amy Gilson scored twice as Stowupland Falcons defeated Brantham Athletic 3-1 at Ipswich Wanderers FC on Friday evening in front of a crowd of 357 to reach the final for the first time.

Gilson and Ellis Rabey, who scored direct from a corner, put Stowupland 2-0 ahead before Kirby Seward reduced the deficit five minutes before the break.

In an end-to-end second-half it was Stowupland who scored the crucial next goal, Gilson volleying home in the 76th minute to seal the outcome.

Martin Huggins, who is joint manager of Stowupland Falcons with Simon Gant, said afterwards: “It feels fantastic. The ladies have been absolutely brilliant tonight.

Amy Gilson (yellow shirt, far left) fires Stowupland Falcons ahead after nine minutes of their Suffolk Women's Cup semi-final versus Brantham Athletic Picture: Paul Voller

“They came along and every single one of them has put in a performance that we are so proud of right from the goalkeeper through to the forwards, every single player put a shift in tonight, didn’t stop running, didn’t stop working and played some brilliant football with it.”

The date and venue of the final is yet to be announced.