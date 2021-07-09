Harry Brown has become the first signing of Steve Holder's tenure at Hadleigh United.

The striker has arrived from higher-league Bury Town, for whom he made a handful of first-team appearances alongside turning out regularly for the club's under-23s.

Brown arrives at Millfield having also enjoyed a goal-laden 2020/21 campaign in the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday Football League.

He found the net on 48 occasions in all competitions for Division Two outfit Eastbury Eagles, and was the leading marksman across all four leagues.

Meanwhile, the addition of Brown has come on the back of Holder confirming that Matt Paine will be his captain for the upcoming Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign.

The former Billericay Town and Stowmarket Town player has taken over the armband from Kris Rose following his departure to Step 6 side Ipswich Wanderers.

Holder, who was announced as Hadleigh's new boss last month, said: "It was a very easy decision to make. Painy is a true leader on and off the pitch.

"His experience is second to none and all young players at the club will learn a lot from Matt."

Holder's side started their pre-season friendly schedule on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich Wanderers thanks to a goal from Mason Ransome. However, the match winner is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken nose and bruising to his head later in the game.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news