Marley Andrews has revealed it was the reputation of AFC Sudbury’s style of football which was the key factor in him choosing the Yellows for his next destination on his football journey.

The 23-year-old came through Colchester United’s academy before earning himself a professional contract at the U’s.

He was released from his hometown club aged 19 though without playing in a competitive fixture for the first team.

New AFC Sudbury signing Marley Andrews in action against Mildenhall Town on Saturday Pictures: Steve Screech

After an 18 month spell with Sudbury’s divisional rivals Heybridge Swifts, the right-sided defender or midfielder made a loan move to lower-league Stanway Rovers permanent. He then took a year away from football before returning to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club last season.

“Lawsy (Danny Laws, first team head coach) watched me a few times last year for Stanway and then Morsley (Mark Morsley, manager) got in contact with me,” he said.

“We were then in regular contact through May and June and when they started training in July I said I would come down.

Reece Harris’ shot opens the scoring for AFC Sudbury on Saturday against Mildenhall TownPicture: Steve Screech

“I think I signed after three weeks fully but I think I knew even before starting that I would as I knew how good the club is and how good the set up is.

“The big attraction was how they play football. Some of my mates have played here before and have only said good things.

“I know a few people have come here and gone on to better teams so I just thought the set up is good and it suits the way I play. That is it really; keeping the ball and full-backs high and wide, it suits me to a tee.”

Having played in both of the two pre-season friendlies to date, Andrews has been enjoying the modern full-back role.

The Brian Tatum stand at AFC Sudbury has a new look with blue and yellow seatsPicture: Steve Screech (40345379)

“When I was at Stanway I was playing mainly as a winger and I only actually played full-back when people were injured or banned,” said the player who runs his own full-time soccer school, mainly catering for primary school aged children.

“It is a step up to last year but I have played this level before with Heybridge. I feel like I am more than ready for it.

“If I was ready to play it when I was at Heybridge I am ready to play it now at 23.

AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town - Harry Critchley bursts down the wing under the attentions of Rob RuddyPicture: Steve Screech (40127801)

“I am looking forward to the season.”

First-half goals from Reece Harris and Billy Holland proved enough to continue AFC Sudbury’s winning start to their pre-season campaign in a 2-1 scoreline against visiting Mildenhall Town in Saturday’s behind-closed-doors friendly.

AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town - Kane Munday fires in a shot for SudburyPicture: Steve Screech (40127774)

Despite the heat both sides engaged in a high tempo keenly-contested match as they continued their preparations to their respective seasons kicking off next month.

Tom Maycock, who was isolating following a foreign holiday, was the only notable absentee, aside from Tom Dettmar, who watched from the stands with a brace around his leg.

Saturday’s match followed the 7-2 victory against FC Clacton, who also play a division below them, to kick off the Yellows’ pre-season on their 3G pitch last Wednesday evening.

The Essex side had taken the lead before Andrews’ cross was turned home by Harry Critchley. Harris then tucked away a penalty for 2-1 at the change around.

The goals flowed in the second half with teenagers Luke Hipkin (2), Shane Temple (2) and Lewis O’Malley all on target, to Clacton’s one reply.

Morsley’s side continue their warm-up games with higher-league Cheshunt visiting in another home behind-closed-doors match on Saturday.

* AFC Sudbury have announced Beth Morrell and Darren Scoulding have both joined as full-time members of staff in their girls academy.

Morrell joins the club from the Essex FA football development team and is a graduate with a first-class honours degree in sports coaching and physical education from Anglia Ruskin University.

Scoulding held the position of senior football development officer at Suffolk FA. He has built a reputation in the female game coaching club teams, county schools teams and at the Suffolk ACC.

