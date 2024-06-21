AFC Sudbury academy graduate Reuben Swann has signed his first professional contract with Sky Bet Championship outfit Portsmouth.

The Kesgrave-based midfielder makes the move to the newly-promoted side after a trial he had there in November.

Following his release from Colchester United at the age of 16, Swann joined Sudbury’s academy as a first-year student in the summer of 2022, and went onto play a pivotal role in their Veo Suffolk Under-18s Midweek Cup victory in his first season with the Yellows.

Reuben Swann was released by Colchester United’s academy at 16. Picture: Richard Marsham

Swann, who was awarded his first-team debut for Sudbury in March 2023, made an impact for Marc Abbott’s side in the campaign just gone when he came off the bench to rescue a point against Suffolk rivals Lesiton in a 1-1 draw at the MEL Group Stadium in September.

In November, he was selected to be part of the England Colleges FA Men’s National Team squad for 2023/24, but could not play any games as he he suffered an injury that kept him out until April.

Swann returned during the back end of the 2023/24 campaign, and his final match for the academy was a 3-0 victory against Thomas Telford School in the ECFA National Cup Final.

Reuben Swann wheels away to celebrate his equaliser against Leiston in September Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“All academy staff are delighted for Reuben and this wonderful opportunity that he has secured,” said academy manager Craig Power, speaking to the club’s website.

“Reuben is extremely level headed and will take this chance with both hands.

“His passion for the game has shown throughout his time at the academy and we now look forward to watching his journey into professional football.

“The question has already been asked internally and externally ‘who will be the next graduate of the academy to join the professional ranks?”

Reuben Swann made his AFC Sudbury first-team debut in March 2023. Picture: Richard Marsham

Swann joins Tyler French, Callum Watson, Joe Grimwood, Liam Bennett, Josh Blunkell and Josh Stokes in the list of Sudbury academy graduates to sign a professional contract over the past seven seasons.