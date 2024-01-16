AFC Sudbury have announced the departure of winger or forward Adam Mills, revealing he has agreed to re-sign for their promotion-chasing Pitching In Southern League Central rivals Needham Market.

Mills’ capture in late October, following starting the season at higher-league Chelmsford City, had been seen as a transfer coup for Marc Abbott’s side as they look to secure their Step 3 survival following promotion.

But after 13 games, which saw him score six goals, he is moving on to their Suffolk rivals, where he came through their academy, for what will be a fourth spell at Bloomfields.

Adam Mills in action for AFC Sudbury against Alvechurch on Saturday in what proved to be his last game for the club aheading of agreeing to return to Needham Market Picture: Mark Westley

Mills’ last game in a Sudbury shirt proved to be Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Avlechurch which saw the visitors secure the three points via Daniel Sweeney’s 89th minute goal.

It left the Yellows one place and three points above their opponents, who occupy the last of four relegation spots, with Alvechurch holding two games in hand.

In contrast, Kevin Horlock’s Needham Market side find themselves in a title chase sitting second and level on points with Mickleover with two games in hand following Saturday’s 1-0 win at ninth-placed Halesowen Town, courtesy of Luke Ingram’s 86th minute winner.

Adam Mills celebrates his stunning first-half strike which secured a New Year’s Day victory for AFC Sudbury against Needham Market Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

An AFC Sudbury statement posted this morning read: “Unfortunately Adam Mills has decided to leave AFC and re-sign for Needham Market.

“We'd like to thank Adam for some special moments during his 13-game spell back at the club and we know it will come as a blow to the fans but rest assured we are working hard on finding a replacement.

“Whilst this is a disappointing turn of events for sure the hope is that we'll come out of it with a player committed to the badge and proud to be a Yellow.”

Mills last played for Needham in the Covid-abandoned 2020/21 campaign, which ended that February, signing for Leiston ahead of the league restarting in the summer of 2021.

It was his goal which saw Sudbury record a memorable 1-0 victory over the Marketmen at The MEL Group Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, young Needham winger Ollie Fraser, who has represented England Schools at Under-18s level, is set for game time at lower-league Ipswich Wanderers after signing on dual registration terms.