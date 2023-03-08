It was a night where the floodlights went off mid-match before being restored but ultimately Tuesday, March 7 is set to be the night AFC Sudbury’s hopes of automatic promotion finally went out.

A 1-0 defeat at a play-off chasing Stowmarket Town side, who had seen a raft of players depart following their financial donor Tom Morley being set to step away, saw their game in hand on leaders Hashtag United yield nothing.

Instead of closing the gap to the top spot in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division they had held for so long to four points it leaves them seven adrift with eight games to go.

Nnamdi Nwachuku took his season tally to 38 with Saturday’s hat-trick but was well shackled by the Stowmarket defence Picture: Mecha Morton

The prospect of a Hashtag side who have won their last 19 league matches dropping that amount of points appears mere folly.

And Sudbury manager Rick Andrews admitted as much following a game which saw his side huff and puff without really troubling goalkeeper James Bradbrook after Jack Ainsley converted from a seventh minute corner that had sparked a goalmouth scramble.

“It is a tall order. It was a must-win game for us really to put pressure on them so look, we’ve got eight games left and we’ll keep chipping away,” he said.

“We don’t want to peter out, we certainly want to pick up form etcetera and go into the final games of the season winning as many as possible, and if it’s the play-offs we’re in then so be it.

“It’s just one of those things and as I’ve said in many interviews, Hashtag have been flying so you have to take your hats off to them.

“But I don’t want them to win the league early, we want to push them to the last three games of the season really until it’s not mathematically possible.

“But if we put on performances like we did tonight they could end up winning it sooner.”

Our picture appears to show Jack Ainsley's seventh minute effort was correctly awarded as a goal Picture: Mecha Morton

As the temperatures dipped below zero at Greens Meadow, Sudbury’s players failed to give their travelling band of supporters anything to warm them.

The nearest they came, despite dominating the ball following the early goal, was a 20-yard Reece Harris free kick which bounced back off the crossbar.

And from the fleeting passages of play Stow did get themselves deep into the Sudbury half they came close to doubling their lead on several occasions with David Hughes making a late low save from Harvey Sayer.

Recent AFC Sudbury signing Jayden Gipson wins a header at Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Andrews, whose side had bounced back from their 3-2 defeat at Hashtag United the previous weekend with a 3-0 home success against Hullbridge Sports, courtesy of Nnmadi Nwachuku’s hat-trick, reflected: “I’m not sure it’s a tough one to take, I don’t think we deserved anything from the game.

“I thought we were lacklustre.

Josh Curry watches on as former Stowmarket player Reggie Lambe sends a long-range effort wide Picture: Mecha Morton

“Yes, we had a lot of the ball but I can’t really recall Bradbrook making a save or really working him, so tonight we weren’t good enough.

“They didn’t really trouble us, apart from the goal – sometimes they’re given and sometimes they’re not and the linesman’s got a great view so we’ll have to go with that.

“But look, it’s been a long season and for whatever reason as much as we controlled the game they had a game-plan. They slowed it up when they needed to, they banked up and made it difficult to pass through, so fair play to them.”

He added: “For the first time this season I’ve felt flat, just with the performance and everything.

“As I say, we’ll just dust ourselves down and we’ve now got a tough game at New Salamis (Saturday, 1pm) who beat Felixstowe last weekend so we’ll have to be up and ready to go for that one.”

One bright spot to reflect on was the emergence of new dual-registered centre-half Jayden Gipson.

“He’s a young lad that we spoke to in the summer. We agreed a deal with him and unfortunately he got a condition with growing pains in the shins and we told him we’ll wait for him and it’s been a long process,” said Andrews.

“He’s then gone and got some football at Takeley and they’ve been very good with us and we’ve said we’d like to sign him on a dual reg, and I think the last few games he’s been outstanding so I’m very pleased with him.

“And it gives competition because we’ve only had two centre-halves all season.

“We’ve had Jamie Shaw whose covered for us when he’s had to but that’s not ideal even though he can still do a job.”

The victory leaves Chris Casement's Stowmarket side just a point and a place off the play-off spots which leaves the question hanging as to whether they could meet Sudbury in a third knockout competition this season, following on from the Emirates FA Cup and ahead of their Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final.

There is also the possibility of an all-Suffolk line-up in the North Division play-offs with three of the current spots four spots occupied by three of the five county rivals, in themselves, Lowestoft Town and Felixstowe & Walton United.

Andrews said of former club Stow: "We said before the game started 'don't under-estimate them, their first 11 or 12 is very strong in this league'.

"And if they can keep those boys fit there is no reason why they can't make a late charge for the play-offs.

"They've picked up six points in the last two games and I wish Chris (Casement) all the best in that.

"It would be great if they got there as it would be great for Suffolk football with four clubs in the play-off positions.

"I'm sure he will just concentrate on the next game and see where that takes them."

Josh Stokes is set to serve the final game of his red card suspension from the Hashtag game ahead of Sudbury's lunchtime kick-off at New Salamis' White Hart Lane ground in north London, with the earlier start due to Tottenham Hotspur’s 3pm match over the road with Nottingham Forest.

* After a blank weekend, AFC Sudbury Women (2nd) return to action with a trip to Luton Town (5th) in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division on Sunday (2pm). They go into it five points off top spot with three games in hand.