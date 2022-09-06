AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews has been awarded the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division's Vita Risk Solutions Manager of the Month for August.

The Yellows have made an impressive start to the new season, Andrews' first as the sole manager at The MEL Group Stadium, following joint-boss Angelo Harrop's departure to Braintree Town back in May.

Unbeaten Sudbury sit top of the North Division with three wins and a draw from their opening four league fixtures, with victories over East Thurrock United (4-2), Witham Town (1-0) and Gorleston (5-2) followed by a 2-2 draw with Bury Town last week.

Rick Andrews' AFC Sudbury have made an unbeaten start to the new season Picture: Mecha Morton

Away from the league, Andrews' men have also enjoyed success in the Emirates FA Cup, knocking out Stowmarket Town and Bury to progress to the second qualifying round later this month.

Sudbury, who visit Ashford United in the first round qualifying of the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday (3pm), renew their league campaign when they host Felixstowe & Walton United on September 20.