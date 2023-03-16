Rick Andrews believes his AFC Sudbury side need to get back to being more direct in their attacking play after seeing a return to winning ways elude them at New Salamis.

Felix Ahorlu had put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute in north London in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, to avoid clashing with the big crowd arriving for the nearby Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League match.

And it was only an 89th-minute fine control and finish from Somalia international Sak Hassan that ended up sparing the Yellows a second straight defeat in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews watches on as goalscorer Sak Hassan drives forward with the ball at New Salamis Picture: Steve Screech

But despite a disappointing first-half display, Andrews believed they could and should have come away with all three points in a result which saw leaders Hashtag United extend their advantage to nine points with seven matches to go.

“I thought in the first half it was like a friendly game, we were lacklustre, and it’s difficult to put your finger on why we’re like that,” Andrews said, speaking to the club’s media intern Isaac Mennie on a Twitter-posted pitch interview.

“The goal we conceded was a poor goal and to be honest I didn’t see them getting anything today.

“We had the ball and we moved it but sometimes when were in good positions we don’t deliver early enough and try to work it too much, and that is something we’d need to work on.

“In the second half we pinned them in their half and created chances, more than enough to win the game.

“It was a great ball by George (Cocklin) for Sak, he took his goal well and it’s a point.

“It would have been cruel if we walked away with nothing, so to get a point, we’ll just have to take that.”

While the focus for so long has been about the fight with Jay Devereux’s Hashtag – who have now extended their incredible winning streak to 20 matches – for the sole automatic promotion spot, the Yellows’ tail-off in form has now seen a shift to glancing downwards.

Former manager Jamie Godbold’s Lowestoft Town could have moved to within three points of AFC if they took advantage of their game in hand on Tuesday. But the Trawlerboys surrendered a two-goal first-half lead to draw 2-2 away to mid-table Brentwood Town, meaning they have only cut the gap to five points.

Holding on to second spot would guarantee Sudbury have home advantage throughout the play-offs.

AFC Sudbury Academy graduate Shane Temple is the joint top goalscorer for Saturday's opponents Basildon United Picture: Mecha Morton

Andrews’ side are set to be boosted by the return from a three-game suspension, following his red card against Hashtag, of teenage attacker Josh Stokes for Saturday’s visit of 13th-placed Basildon United (3pm).

While Sudbury’s two wins from their last six matches (two defeats) has seen them slide down to 11th in the form table, Basildon sit fourth and are unbeaten in their last five, drawing their last two, both at home to Grays Athletic (2-2) and Gorleston (0-0). They held Sudbury to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

AFC Sudbury Academy graduate Shane Temple leads their goalscoring charts with seven league goals from seven appearances.

Meanwhile, Tuesday sees the latest meeting between Sudbury and Andrew’s former club Stowmarket Town with an Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie at The MEL Group Stadium (7.45pm).

The hosts will be out to avenge their recent 1-0 defeat in the league at Stow’s Greens Meadow with the side’s having also twice locked horns this season in the Emirates FA Cup. Sudbury eventually progressed to the first qualifying round via Ollie Brown’s extra-time winner in the replay for a 3-2 scoreline in August.

Women's side close gap on leaders

Luke Mallett’s AFC Sudbury Women side closed the gap to Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division leaders Stevenage to two points with two games in hand with a 1-0 victory away to Luton Town.

Holly Kennard scored in the 1-0 victory against Luton Picture: Mecha Morton

Their fifth-placed opponents at Barton Rovers FC had led the table earlier in the season so it was seen as a key test of their promotion credentials.

Despite playing up the slope in the first half it was Sudbury who made the deserved breakthrough in the 23rd minute when Holly Kennard was put through one-on-one and went on to fire home from just inside the penalty area.

The visitors were denied a second before the break when Jess Allen’s shot was turned away for a corner.

Goalkeeper Millie Carter preserved their lead when making a save following a flurry of late Luton corners.

The result extended their winning league run to four matches ahead of travelling to face eighth-placed Royston Town on Sunday (2pm).

l The AFC Sudbury Girls Academy’s Under-21s side are looking forward to appearing in the National Youth Football League Cup Final at a professional stadium yet to be confirmed against Northampton Town. They beat Bromley 3-0 at home in the semi-final with goals from Leonnie Bezant, Holly Kennard and Yasmine Drake.