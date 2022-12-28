There was a sense of relief for AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews at seeing his league-leading AFC Sudbury side come through the blood and thunder of a festive derby with Bury Town with a 2-1 home victory yesterday.

Without 30-goal striker Nnmadi Nwachuku available Josh Mayhew rose to the occasion of carrying the Yellows' goal threat in front of a league record crowd at The MEL Group Stadium of 945.

The former Bury and Stowmarket frontman, whose game-time has been limited by the former Reading and Colchester United trainee's red-hot form, showed his ability to finish from inside the box twice in 11 second-half minutes to reward their pressure.

After his second in the 61st minute, Bury then halved the deficit with a lethal angled finish on the break from Cemal Ramadan five minutes later to set up an entertaining finish.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate one of Josh Mayhew's two goals against Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

But the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders saw out the visitors' late assault on their penalty box well in the eight added minutes of a scrappy start-stop game to restore their four-point gap at the summit from Hashtag United.

Andrews said: "The best thing about it is the three points.

"It was a typical derby, lots of incidents on and off the pitch.

AFC Sudbury's Josh Stokes battles with Bury Town's Carlos Edwards to win the race to the ball Picture: Neil Dady

"There was lots of voices but you know what you're getting when you play Bury, they play a certain way.

"It was disappointing to concede when we did as we were in control of the game.

"I thought they started brightly for the first 15 and I thought we grew into the game and had the better chances.

"But look, I don't think they've conceded in the last three and scored two, so we knew it was going to be difficult.

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews was pleased to see his side rack up another home win Picture: Mark Westley

"I'm just pleased to get the three points.

"We dropped deeper and deeper which is fair play to them as they were pushing us back but I thought we saw the game out quite well."

And he was delighted to see the man he had tasked with filling the void of Nwachuku's absence repay his faith in him with his fifth and sixth goals of the campaign.

Josh Mayhew scores one of his two goals for AFC Sudbury against Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

"I'm so pleased for him as I brought him into the club and took him from Bury to Stowmarket," he said of Mayhew, who had come off the bench to score the equaliser in their 2-1 home victory over Maldon & Tiptree last time out on December 10.

"The boy's a natural finisher. Obviously he's had his time limited because Nnmadi is doing so well but I think you see with both of his goals that's what he does.

"Apart from the three points I'm so pleased for him."

Asked about Nwachuku's absence, he joked they had decided to rest him before confirming he has returned to Nigeria to his parent's village which is set to see him the next two to three games.

He said: "He's with family and that's a side of the non-league game you have to accept.

"But as I said to the players after the game we've never been a one man team.

"He'll be the first to say his goals have come from build-up play and good team-work, and we put Josh up there and he's scored two.

"Of course he's a quality players but we've got a good squad and I think you saw that today."

Of their position in the current table, as the festive fixtures unfold, with Sudbury travelling to basement side Coggeshall Town on Monday (3pm), he said: "Overall I'm pleased with the three points, that's 30 out of 33 and 47 out of 54 and I don't think too many people would not want to be in our position.

"Obviously some other results went our way. I think Felixstowe drew today (1-1, home to Coggeshall Town) which was a little bit surprising but given they haven't played for a month.

"It's Christimas and the Christmas period is a funny time.

"Obviously Stowmarket lost at Wroxham (2-0, away) which was a surprising result but there is still a long way to go.

"We've got Coggeshall on Monday (away, 3pm) which brings up the halfway mark.

"We'll see what goes on there, obviously they've got a very good point away at Felixstowe so they'll be bouyed by that but hopefully we can go finish the year with a win and look to kick on in the new year."

Andrews also revealed Mayhew's withdrawal in the 78th minute was nothing more than cramp while defender Joshua Pollard had left the pitch with a tight thigh.

"We've not been able to train as much as we would have liked," he said.

"We were going to train Tuesday of last week and Thursday but a few boys were ill and we didn't want to spread it to the rest of the boys in the camp so we just called that one off.

"So they've only trained once in two weeks so I thought you saw a lot of tired legs out there which is to be expected in a derby as it's full blood and thunder.

"But look, we just said we want to come away with three points and that's what we've done so I'm very pleased."