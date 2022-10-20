AFC Sudbury racked up two hard-fought wins in four days on their long-awaited return to league action – leaving boss Rick Andrews looking for more of the same to continue to make up for lost time.

Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Hullbridge Sports came off the back of Saturday’s 3-1 home success over New Salamis to move the Yellows to a point off the play-off zone in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

But they still have two games in hand on the second to fifth placed sides and three on leaders Lowestoft Town – whom they trail by nine points – following a mainly cup-driven league break of nearly seven weeks.

Joshua Pollard forces the ball over the line to put AFC Sudbury into the lead at Hullbridge Sports Picture: Steve Screech (60089657)

Saturday sees AFC travel to a 15th-placed Basildon United side under new management before hosting promotion rivals Felixstowe & Walton United (3rd) in a rearranged Suffolk derby on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“Of course we will just keep going,” said Andrews.

“We are playing catch up with games and people would say I’d rather have the points, which I totally agree with, so we’ve told the boys these are the games we need to start making these count in.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate Joshua Pollard's opener in the away victory at Hullbridge Sports Picture: Steve Screech

“And fair play to them as the first one on the road we’ve done that.

“It’s important we stay in that mix.”

After a goalless first half at Hullbridge there was controversy surrounding both of their goals on Tuesday.

The hosts claimed in vain for their goalkeeper having not released Joe Grimwood’s 55th-minute header fully when Joshua Pollard stabbed it home.

Josh Mayhew is unable to get a touch on Nnmadi Nwachuku's curling effort when in an offside position meaning the second AFC Sudbury goal stood at Hullbridge Sports Picture: Steve Screech

The killer second goal did not arrive until the 85th minute when Nmadi Nwachuku cut in from the left and saw his shot-cum-cross curl inside the far post with an offside Josh Mayhew having tried to connect with it.

There was then a long stoppage before it was decided he had not touched it with the view taken his presence had not hindered the ‘keeper seeing the flight of the ball.

Andrews said he could not see the first one while he felt the officials made the right call on what proved to be summer signing Nwachuku’s 15 goal in just nine appearances.

The former Colchester United frontman had added to Josh Mayhew’s 52nd-minute opener with two goals inside the final 10 minutes at home to New Salamis on Saturday, with Ryan Hervel pulling one back inbetween.

Of Tuesday’s victory, Andrews said: “It was a competitive game. I think overall we deserved the win, there was some controversy to our two goals but in terms of creating the better chances we definitely did that.

“And on Saturday again, overall on creating chances and possession they can’t argue we deserved the win.

“It was a tough game but they’ve both been tough games.”

Sak Hassan rolled his ankle in Saturday’s game so is unlikely to be available for the trip for Basildon but Andrews is hopeful he may make Tuesday’s visit of Felixstowe.

“I know Basildon have just changed managers so that is sometimes a difficult place to go when that happens,” said Andrews.

“Then on Tuesday we’ve got Felixstowe who are tipped to be one of the ones up there and they have had a great start to the season following their finish to the season. That one is going to be a proper, proper test and we’ll see how far we’ve come.”

* AFC Sudbury Under-18s missed out on a place in the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup following a 2-1 home defeat to Lowestoft Town last Thursday.

The game had been preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of former AFC Sudbury Academy student Chayse West, 18, who lost his life in a road crash on the B1027 near Colchester on September 18.

AFC Women hit 19

AFC Sudbury Women head into Sunday’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie against Luton Town at Barton Rovers FC off the back of another double figures victory.

While they hit 10 unaswered goals at Bungay Town in their Women’s FA Cup opener at the start of the month, Sunday saw a 19-0 victory at Brantham Athletic in the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup.

The first round tie saw a defiant start to their defence of the county cup with Kaylee Dodd, Alex Penny and Sophie Durgan all helping themselves to hat-tricks. Caitlyn Charles, Holly Kennard and Millie Baggott ended with braces.

AFC Sudbury Women's Kaylee Dodd hit a hat-trick last Sunday Picture: Steve Screech

The game also saw Evie Creaton, Jess Egan, Teigan McHale and Amanda Short get their names on the scoresheet as well.

It sets up a repeat of last year’s final in the second round with Luke Mallett’s side set to go to Needham Market on Sunday, November 20 (1.30pm).

Sunday sees the side go up against their Eastern Region Women’s Football League Premier Division leaders Luton Town for a place in the Women’s FA Cup First Round Proper next month.

The sides met only the weekend before last with Sudbury losing 4-2 at The MEL Group Stadium.

Luton have won all five league games so far, scoring 16 goals to six against.